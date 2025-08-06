GOP Rep. Criticizes Texas' Redistricting Push As Clash Goes National: 'I Think It's Wrong'

A Republican lawmaker has broken with the party, criticizing the redistricting push taking place in Texas and could catalyze a retaliation by Democrats in other states.

Concretely, New York Rep. Mike Lawler said he believes the initiative is "wrong" and doesn't support it. "We have to actually have neutral districts across this country," he added in an interview with CNN. "It would serve the country better."

Lawler said he will introduce a bill to "outright ban gerrymandering," claiming it is "fundamentally why Congress is broken." "You do not have competitive districts, and so most members are focused on primaries and not actually engaging in a general election."

Lawler's states is among those where Democrats are threatening to conduct their own redistricting if Texas moves forward. Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Monday that the redistricting initiative mean that Republicans and Democrats are "at war."

Speaking to lawmakers who fled to the state to prevent the session from taking place, Hochul said "you are on the right side of history, and you're not alone." She also warned she is ready to redistrict the state if Texas indeed moves forward. "I won't sit by while Donald Trump and Texas Republicans try to steal our nation's future," she said in a social media publication. She had already conveyed such a message the week prior, saying "all's fair in love and war."

"We are following the rules. We do redistricting every 10 years, but if there are other states that are violating the rules and trying to give themselves an advantage, all I say is I'll look at it closely with Hakeem Jeffries," she added then. California and Illinois Govs. Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker also warned they will look into such measures.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered on Monday the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who left the state to prevent Republicans from having quorum to pass the initiative. State House lawmakers passed a motion allowing the Speaker of the House to issue civil warrants for the arrest of those who did not attend the session.

The order directs the state's Department of Public Safety to "locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans."

Abbott also said Democrats' threats are a "bunch of crazy bluster." "Democrats are freaking out because they are realizing Texas has the authority to redistrict and we'll do so in a way that's going to lead to these additional seats that will vote Republican and they will be serving in Congress in the next session. Democrats are engaging in rhetoric but I don't think they have the capability of living up to it and doing anything about it," he added.

