Putin Reportedly Set To Offer Ukraine Concession To Trump To Avoid Imminent Sanctions

The Kremlin is reportedly set to offer concessions on the Ukraine war to U.S. President Donald Trump to avoid imminent sanctions on the country.

Bloomberg detailed on Tuesday that one such proposal could include an air truce. Quoting Russian officials, it added that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Russia this week presents a chance to reach an agreement. The official is expected to go to the country as soon as Wednesday and could potentially meet with Putin.

However, Putin is still determined to continue the war, with the outlet adding that Russian forces continue achieving gains in the battlefield.

Trump has anticipated he will impose sanctions on Russia this week. Last Monday he set a deadline of "10 or 12 days" for Russia to take steps towards ending the war in Ukraine or risk consequences, including sanctions on the country and buyers of its exports. "There's no reason in waiting... We just don't see any progress being made," Trump said.

"There's no reason to wait. If you know what the answer is going to be, why wait? And it would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs," Trump added after saying he was "disappointed" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I don't want to do that to Russia. I love the Russian people."

Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, with the latter saying they had a "productive" phone call that included the topic of sanctions. Moscow has increased attacks over the past weeks, including record numbers of drones.

Bloomberg noted that despite Putin's willingness to continue fighting, two-thirds of Russians favor ending the war at the current positions. A quarter want to continue fighting, according to the independent Levada Center pollster in Moscow.

Originally published on Latin Times