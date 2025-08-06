World Europe

One Dead, Nine Injured In Huge France Wildfire

By Daniel Martinez with Chantal Valery in Toulouse
Smoke billows from a forest fire in southern France
Hundreds of firefighters on Wednesday battled to halt the spread of a wildfire in southern France that has scorched a vast area, killed one person and injured nine others.

"The fire is still very active and the situation remains unfavorable," said Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture, citing drought conditions, rising temperatures and strong winds.

The blaze, which started on Tuesday, has destroyed or damaged 25 homes in the southern Aude department, where some 2,000 firefighters are struggling to control the largest wildfire in France this summer.

An elderly woman died in her home, one person is missing and two people were injured, one of whom is now in critical condition with severe burns, according to the Aude prefecture.

Seven firefighters have also been injured by smoke inhalation.

The blaze has burned some 12,000 hectares (27,000 acres) of land.

"The fire is advancing in an area where all the conditions are ripe for it to progress," Roesch said.

Planes were dropping water on the flames but Roesch warned "this fire will keep us busy for several days. It's a long-term operation".

Camping grounds and at least one village were partially evacuated, and several roads have been closed.

"I left everything behind me," said David Cerdan, a 51-year-old who fled Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, where a woman in her 60s died after she refused to leave her home.

"I'm putting it into perspective. I only have material damage," said Cerdan, who lived near the victim.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou and Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau were to visit the Aude on Wednesday.

The wildfire is the biggest in France so far in a summer which has already seen some 9,000 fires, mainly along its Mediterranean coast, according to the emergency management service.

"All of the nation's resources are mobilised," President Emmanuel Macron said on X, while calling on people to exercise "the utmost caution".

The Aude department in particular has seen an increase in areas burnt in recent years, aggravated by low rainfall and the removal of vineyards, which used to help slow down the advance of fires.

The frequency of wildfires is taking a toll on local residents, said Aude Damesin, who lives in the town of Fabrezan.

"I find it tragic to see so many fires since the beginning of the summer," she said.

Some 24,000 hectares have burned in France since the start of the year, according to the European Union's Copernicus weather and climate observatory. The figure is far below record highs in 2019 and 2022.

France has recorded around 9,000 fires halfway through the summer season
Weather conditions are expected to remain unfavorable in coming days
Authorities mobilised more than 1,800 firefighters on Wednesday morning
Some 24,000 hectares have burned in France since the start of the year
