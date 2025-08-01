Trump Orders Deployment Of Nuclear Submarines Over 'Highly Provocative Statements' From Russian Official

President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines two "appropriate regions" over "highly provocative statements" made by former Russian president and current official Dmitry Medvedev.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the deployment is being made "just in case" Medvedev's "foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that."

Medvedev, who is the current deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, has been exchanging threats with Trump over the past days. On Thursday he warned about the "Dead Hand," a Cold War Soviet nuclear command that allegedly triggers automatic retaliation if Moscow leadership is targeted.

BREAKING 🔴🔴



TRUMP: "I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in appropriate regions" near Russia pic.twitter.com/zx3rjwpOJC — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 1, 2025

The feud began on Monday when Medvedev said that Trump's reduced deadline for Moscow to take steps towards ending the war in Ukraine actually put the U.S. and Russia closer to an armed conflict.

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev said back then.

Trump replied on Thursday as part of a broader message related to trade between India and Russia. "Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!"

Medvedev then invoked the concept of Dead Hand. "Let him remember his favorite movies about 'The Walking Dead,' as well as how dangerous the non-existent in nature 'Dead Hand' can be," he said, according to Time.

The outlet detailed that the system was never confirmed officially, but was acknowledged in 2011 by a retired commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, who said it could be reactivated.

In another passage of the post, Trump said that "words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences." "I hope this will not be one of those instances," he concluded.

Trump set on Monday a deadline of "10 or 12 days" for Russia to take steps towards ending the war in Ukraine or risk consequences, including sanctions on the country and buyers of its exports. "There's no reason in waiting... We just don't see any progress being made," Trump said in Scotland.

"There's no reason to wait. If you know what the answer is going to be, why wait? And it would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs," Trump added after saying he was "disappointed" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I don't want to do that to Russia. I love the Russian people."

Originally published on Latin Times