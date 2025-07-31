Trump Warns Russian Official Who Said U.S. Is Taking a 'Step Toward War': 'Entering Very Dangerous Territory!'

President Donald Trump issued a warning to former Russian President and current official Dmitry Medvedev over his claim that the countries were getting closer to war.

Concretely, Medvedev said on Monday that Trump's reduced deadline for Moscow to take steps towards ending the war in Ukraine actually put the U.S. and Russia closer to an armed conflict.

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev said back then.

“Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words.” - Trump pic.twitter.com/Ac34svPDrW — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) July 31, 2025

Trump replied on Friday as part of a broader message related to trade between India and Russia. "Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!"

Trump set on Monday a deadline of "10 or 12 days" for Russia to take steps towards ending the war in Ukraine or risk consequences, including sanctions on the country and buyers of its exports. "There's no reason in waiting... We just don't see any progress being made," Trump said in Scotland.

"There's no reason to wait. If you know what the answer is going to be, why wait? And it would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs," Trump added after saying he was "disappointed" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I don't want to do that to Russia. I love the Russian people."

Ukraine, in turn, welcomed the statement, with Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky, thanking Trump for "standing firm and delivering a clear message of peace through strength."

Medvedev rejected entering negotiations in another post on Monday when replying to a call from GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham for the country to "get to the peace table."

"It's not for you or Trump to dictate when to 'get at the peace table'. Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved. Work on America first, gramps!" Medvedev said.

Reuters noted that Ukraine proposed a summit between Putin and Zelenskiy before the end of August, but the Kremlin said the timeline was unlikely and that such a meeting would only take place as a final step toward peace.

Originally published on Latin Times