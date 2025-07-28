U.S.

Brussels Says EU-US Deal 'Better Than Trade War' With Trump

By AFP news
The trade deal the EU struck to avoid steeper US tariffs was 'better than a trade war,' said the European Commission's lead official in the negotiations, Maros Sefcovic
The trade deal the EU struck to avoid steeper US tariffs was 'better than a trade war,' said the European Commission's lead official in the negotiations, Maros Sefcovic AFP

The EU's top negotiator on Monday defended a trade agreement with the United States to avert steeper tariffs as "the best deal we could get under very difficult circumstances".

"I'm 100 percent sure that this deal is better than a trade war with the United States," EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic told journalists.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday struck an accord with US President Donald Trump that will see exports from the bloc subjected to 15 percent tariffs -- but no tariffs for US exports to Europe.

Related

The agreement meant Brussels staved off a threat from Trump to hit Europe with levies twice as high if no deal was struck by August 1.

But it still drew stinging criticism from some European capitals and industries who accused the EU of giving in too easily to the US leader.

"It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, united to affirm their values and defend their interests, resorts to submission," French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou wrote on X.

Sefcovic urged those taking issue with the deal to "pause for the moment and consider the alternative".

"A trade war may seem appealing to some, but it comes with serious consequences. With at least a 30 percent tariff, our transatlantic trade would effectively come to a halt," he said.

"Our businesses sent us a unanimous message, avoid escalation and work towards a solution."

Tags
Us, Eu, Trade, Deal, Brussels
Most Read
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte was facing a Senate trial that could have seen her barred permanently from public office

Sara Duterte's Impeachment Trial Blocked by Supreme Court, Preserving 2028 Presidential Bid

Internet Archive
US Senator Grants Internet Archive Federal Depository Status, Making It an Official Document Library
South Africa's Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu was suspended over corruption allegations
South Africa's Police Minister Suspended as DJ Sumbody Murder Tied to $125M Tender Scandal
Maxwell Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell's Attorney Hopeful Trump 'Exercises' Pardon Power
New Zealand sheep farmers are fighting to protect grazing land from spreading pine plantations, which earn government subsidies to absorb carbon emissions.
"Save Our Sheep": NZ Farmers Battle Pine Plantations Over Carbon Forest Conversions
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice