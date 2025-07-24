GOP Lawmaker Insists Americans Have 'Been Over' the Epstein Case as Calls to Release Files Continue: 'We Need to Move On'

A Republican lawmaker insisted that Americans have "been over" the Jeffrey Epstein case as backlash against the Trump administration for not releasing the files continues.

Florida Rep. Carlos Giménez called for the Trump administration to release the Epstein files so that they could "move on" in an interview with CNN Thursday.

"This is much more important to a few people than it is to the vast majority of Americans. Americans, I think, are over the Epstein case. They have been over it for a long time. It keeps being brought up and that's why I think — hey man, just release the things and this thing will go away," he said.

Gimenez: "I haven't heard from my constituents. Americans are over the Epstein case. They have been over it for a long time ... we need to move on." pic.twitter.com/pRaT6gTb4E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2025

The representative went on to say that the average American is more worried about "kitchen table issues" like the cost of living.

"We got a lot more important things to do for the American people than what happened eight, 10, 20 years ago. It's already been resolved in court. The man was found guilty. He did some heinous things to young girls and he paid the ultimate price with his own suicide. We need to move on," Giménez continued.

Giménez's statements come as his own party pushes for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to testify before lawmakers and DOJ and FBI officials in an attempt to get more clarity about the case.

Calls for the Trump administration to release the files have intensified over the last few weeks following a report from the Department of Justice and the FBI declaring that Epstein killed himself and had no client list. Supporters of President Donald Trump and even MAGA influencers have expressed their disappointment in the report, demanding the full release of the files.

Since the DOJ and FBI's memo, a report by the Wall Street Journal alleged that Attorney General Pam Bondi warned Trump that his name was in the Epstein files.

Although that alone does not mean he may have committed a crime, this report came after the same publication issued a different report alleging Trump sent Epstein a drawing of a naked woman in a birthday message. Trump and the White House have denied both of these reports, and the president filed a lawsuit against the Journal following the first article.

Democrats have since amped up calls for Bondi as well as FBI Director Kash Patel to testify before lawmakers about the results of their report and for more transparency on the files.

Originally published on Latin Times