Republican Senator Blames Technical Error For Sudden Freeze on Live TV

In an interview with Fox News' "Kudlow" Tuesday, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy and host Larry Kudlow were discussing President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts when the senator stopped mid-sentence and just stared ahead without speaking.

"I'm sure Jesus loves him but everybody else thinks—" Kennedy said before trailing off. The senator then stared slightly off camera smiling. He licked his lips before Fox News cut him off and returned the broadcast to just Ludlow.

73 year old Senator John Kennedy freezes mid-sentence on national TV. pic.twitter.com/fxPUzfefKN — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 23, 2025

"I guess we had some more technical problems. That was the same mic that we lost with Sen. Rand Paul. Awful sorry to hear that because everybody respects what Sen. John Kennedy has to say," Ludlow said.

Kennedy's freeze immediately sparked rumors online of possible medical issues. Others compared the incident to Sen. Mitch McConnell's freeze during a news conference with reporters in August 2023.

That was not a mic problem, he had a mini stroke. — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) July 23, 2025

Did he stroke? — Dylan (@capystrand) July 23, 2025

"He glitched," one user wrote. Another quipped, "Bro is trying to be Mitch McConnell." Some users suggested medical issues like a "mini stroke" or "stroke-like symptoms."

Kennedy returned to Fox News the following day, during which he clarified that the abrupt end to his interview had been a result of technical errors, and not health-related issues.

lmao -- Kudlow begins his interview with Sen. John Kennedy by prodding him to clarify that he did not in fact have a stroke live on his show yesterday pic.twitter.com/EyNsnnMOh7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2025

"I was just yapping away and all of a sudden my ear piece blew up," Kennedy said, pointing to his right ear. "It sounded like a 747 was taking off. Man, my ears are still ringing. Anyways, I assumed we were up there and I just stopped talking and didn't start talking until I could hear you."

The senator denied any claims that he experienced a medical issue during the broadcast, dismissing rumors of "a brain freeze ... or a stroke or caught an STD live on television."

Kennedy said in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail that he "heard a loud screeching noise with a lot of static" and that he "stopped talking until the interference cleared up," thinking they were off the air. The Republican blasted media outlets for covering the incident with suggestions of possible health concerns.

