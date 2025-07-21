Republicans Torch Democrats in June Fundraising as DNC Considers Election Loan to Cover Costs

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) faces mounting pressure as its Republican counterpart vastly outpaces its fundraising, despite a record-breaking start by embattled chair Ken Martin.

According to newly filed Federal Election Commission reports, the DNC raised $8.6 million last month, bringing its cash on hand to $15.2 million, Huffpost reported. The number is just a fraction of what the Republican National Committee (RNC) has raised — pulling in $16.2 million in June, bringing its account to a massive $80 million.

Martin, the former Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party chair, has raised $50 million since taking the helm earlier this year — a record for a new DNC leader. Still, concerns are growing in the shadow of the Republican's 5:1 financial advantage. The New York Times recently reported that Democratic officials have discussed the possibility of taking out a loan to cover operating costs ahead of the 2026 midterms.

If Martin is feeling the heat, he hasn't let on publicly. "The DNC is breaking grassroots fundraising records, bringing on more volunteers than ever, and raising record-setting funds to beat Republicans," he said in a statement. "Democrats are back in the ring thanks to grassroots energy across all 50 states."

But Martin's tenure has been marked by internal friction, including a high-profile clash with former Vice Chair David Hogg, a prominent progressive activist.

With 2026 midterm elections approaching, and 2028 on the horizon, the DNC has ramped up its field efforts, hosting 138 town halls in Republican-held districts and mobilizing a volunteer base of 30,000. It remains to be seen how successful the Democrats will be in mobilizing wary voters, and if it will be enough to contend with the GOP's significant financial advantage.

Originally published on Latin Times