GOP Senator to US Citizens: 'Don't Hang Around Illegals' If You Don't Want to Be Detained

"If you're in the wrong place at the wrong time, something bad could happen."

GOP Senator Blames US Citizens Mistakenly Detained by ICE Instead

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) responded to reports of US citizens mistakenly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), suggesting the solution is "don't hang around illegals."

"First of all, don't put yourself in a situation where that happens," Tuberville told a reporter who noted that US citizens, and veterans in particular, are being accidentally detained during ICE raids.

"With all the illegals we have in this country, you're going to probably have some mistakes happen," Tuberville said, claiming that mistakes were likely inevitable. "If you're going to be hanging around people that are not citizens of this country, some things like that are probably going to happen."

Asked what people should do to prevent accidental detainments, Tuberville placed accountability with citizens. "Don't hang around illegals," he said. "Bottom line."

"Cause President Trump said, 'We're gonna go after you,'" the senator elaborated. "At the end of the day, if you're in the wrong place at the wrong time, something bad could happen."

Tuberville recently announced his bid for governor of his home state, indicating his intended departure from the Senate.

