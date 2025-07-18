NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eye Jonathan Kuminga in Potential Sign-and-Trade With Warriors

The Phoenix Suns are not yet done with the Bradley Beal buyout, as they are rumored to be interested in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The team is testing the water with a sign-and-trade arrangement, but will the Dubs accept this deal?

Suns Want to Acquire Kuminga From GSW

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Suns are exploring options to get Kuminga from Golden State. Letting go of Beal is hard, but they do not need guards anymore. As part of the roster reshaping, they badly need a reliable forward who can be effective on both ends of the floor.

Kuminga, a high-ceiling player with undeveloped potential, has garnered interest as Phoenix seeks to bring some younger, more energetic talent to its roster after the Durant years.

What the Warriors Could Gain in Return

While Kuminga previously had the potential to get a star-level player back, his trade value has cooled. According to Blue Man Hoop, the Golden State now seems more willing to deal him and prioritize role players who are better suited for their win-now timeline with Stephen Curry and recent acquisition Jimmy Butler.

A possible sign-and-trade would have Kuminga making around $25 million annually with the Suns. Golden State, meanwhile, would get shooting specialist Grayson Allen, reserve big man Nick Richards, and two second-round picks.

How the Pieces Fit in Golden State

Although the proposed return would not be flashy on paper, it could provide good depth and strategic fit for a Warriors roster eager to fill out its rotation.

In reality, Warriors could add another splash brother in Grayson Allen. He's one of the most consistent outside threats in the NBA without fanfare. Just think of him as Buddy Hield, who is comfortable shooting threes.

Nick Richards is also a good pick. An adequate backup big, Richards would help shore up a frontcourt that might soon feature Al Horford, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Quentin Post. His availability provides insurance and flexibility in the paint.

While second-rounders do not necessarily thrill fans, they are the tools of future trade value or developmental potential for a team that needs to restock its bench with young players.

Golden State is no longer viewing Kuminga as a building block, and this might be the time to move forward without him.

If the Suns do not get Kuminga, the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets could have the chance to sign the young forward.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com