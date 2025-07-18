Razer x 'Pokémon' Gaming Gear Features Pikachu, Gen 1 Characters in New Collaboration

Razer is back with another collaboration, and this time, it is with Pokémon, and predominantly features the yellow Electric-type mouse, Pikachu, alongside his buddies from Generation I of the franchise. The iconic squad from Kanto is now added to the designs of the iconic gaming gear from Razer's collection, offering a set of new peripherals and accessories with the Pokémon theme.

The latest collaboration between Razer and Pokémon features a limited list of gaming gear to be tweaked with the iconic creatures from the first generation of the franchise, a must buy for all fans.

Razer x Pokemon Gaming Gear: Pikachu and Gen 1 Buddies

Razer has announced their latest collaboration with The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, and Nintendo for its peripherals. The Razer Pokémon Collection edition features a set of mostly yellow-themed gaming peripherals and accessories that centers on Gen 1 Pokémon.

Of course, this features the most iconic creature in the entire franchise, Pikachu, accompanied by the three starters of the Kanto region, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur.

According to Razer, the collection would only be available in select countries for the first time.

Razer BlackWidow V4 X Pokemon Edition

The Razer BlackWidow V4 X Pokémon Edition is a full-size mechanical keyboard featuring the mosaic-like headshots of the four Pokémon starters from Kanto region. The mechanical keyboard also features six dedicated Macro Keys, a multi-function roller, and secondary media keys.

The Pokémon-themed gaming keyboard will feature special keys featuring the "Pokémon" logo on its space bar, as well as the PokeBall icons on both ALT keys. Customers may choose between the Razer Green or Yellow switch for the keyboard, now available for $169.99.

Razer Kraken V4 X Pokémon Edition

Next up is the Razer Kraken V4 X Pokémon Edition, which drops its original green and black colorway to feature a yellow and black look. The headphone's top band features the same mosaic-like design featuring the Pokémon's headshots.

The Kraken V4 X features the Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers, HyperClear Cardioid Mic, and 7.1 Surround Sound, with the collab version available for $99.99.

Razer Cobra Pokémon Edition

Razer's Cobra Pokemon Edition also switches to yellow, featuring the wired RGB gaming mouse underneath it.

The Razer Cobra brings a 58g Lightweight Design gaming mouse, with Razer's Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 and Chroma Lighting with Gradient Underglow. It is available for $59.99.

Razer Gigantus V2 M Pokémon Edition

Last but not least, Razer's Gigantus V2 gaming mouse pad completes the new Pokémon collection. The mouse mat features a large Pikachu in the middle, surrounded by the headshots of the same Electric-type mouse and the Gen 1 starters.

Razer has yet to list the Gigantus V2 M Pokémon Edition, and its price remains unknown as of press time.

Originally published on Player One