Tech

Spotify Audiobooks+ Rolls Out to Some Premium Users, Offers Additional Listening Hours

This new subscription add-on offers extra time to listen to your favorite audiobooks.

By
Spotify Audiobooks+ Spotify Audiobooks+

Spotify has revealed its latest Audiobooks+ offer which will add additional hours of listening time to the available audiobook content on the platform. The initial offer from Spotify for its Premium subscribers only brings 15 hours of audiobook streaming per month, but for those who consume it significantly, it would not be enough.

Currently, the Audiobooks+ offer is slowly rolling out to Premium users, with Spotify offering them twice as many listening hours as their original subscription but for an extra cost.

Spotify Audiobooks+ Now Rolling Out to Some Premium Users

Spotify shared a new announcement that introduces its latest Audiobooks+ product, offering users a way to add more listening hours on their Premium accounts to listen to audiobooks. It was revealed by Engadget that several Premium users are already seeing the latest offer from Spotify on their accounts, but it is currently limited to a select number of users.

The feature is currently rolling out after its recent test in Canada and Ireland, with the company adding more countries to the mix. It was reported that the feature is starting to roll out in several countries in Europe, and they are also adding it to Australia and New Zealand.

That being said, it has not been confirmed when the United States will get the new add-on subscription service from Spotify.

Additional Listening Hours on Spotify Audiobooks

The Audiobooks+ is an add-on subscription to already existing Premium subscriptions on the platform, which means that it would cost extra to get the service.

The regular Spotify Premium subscription only features 15 hours of audiobook listening, but with the Audiobooks+, they would get an additional 15 hours.

According to the report, the United Kingdom region offers it for 9 British Pounds per month, which is around $12.

Spotify Premium Features

The audio streaming experience from Spotify is one of the best in the world, with its Premium subscription offering top features for users to enjoy, complete with ad-free listening. A recent feature called Offline Backup automatically downloads songs that users recently played on their app in case they lose Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

The ad-free listening experience on Spotify Premium also brings other features like an AI-generated playlist creator, access to unlimited Podcasts, endless skips, and others. It also features exclusive access to Audiobooks, with Spotify recently promising that more compositions transformed into spoken content are coming to the platform thanks to generative AI.

The next step for Spotify is to deliver the much-awaited Lossless audio streaming experience on the platform, which promises the best quality of songs using the renowned FLAC format. This new feature is not yet available, but it was already referenced in its code.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Spotify
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Sarah Grace Patrick mugshot

Georgia Teen Accused of Killing Parents In Their Bed Urged TikTokers to Investigate Murders: 'Would Be a Really Big Hit'

iPhone 17 Rumored to Feature 12GB RAM Across All Models:
Apple iPhone Fold New Rumors: Possible Lower Price Tag Revealed for Foldable
Lithuania bombs own bunkers
NATO Member Bombs Their Own Bunkers in Preparation For Possible Russian Siege
iPhone 17 Base Model to Feature A19 Chip, Analyst Confirms
iPhone 17 Base Model to Feature A19 Chip, Analyst Confirms Ahead of Launch
Should Apple Replace Tim Cook as CEO? Experts Weigh In
Should Apple Replace Tim Cook as CEO? Experts Weigh In Amid AI Setbacks
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know