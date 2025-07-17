NFL Trade Rumors: Saints Might Trade Tyrann Mathieu as Rebuild Begins, Ravens Among Top Suitors

With the New Orleans Saints potentially looking at a roster makeover leading into the 2025 NFL season, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu is in danger of being cleared out.

Mathieu is already 33 years old, but his productivity is still remarkable. However, with the Saints' youth-focused overhaul, trade rumors surrounding Mathieu are seriously picking up momentum.

Ravens Lead Race for Veteran Safety

Among the groups orbiting Mathieu, the Baltimore Ravens are one of the most prominent contenders. The Ravens are facing depth issues in their secondary with the loss of Ar'Darius Washington due to injury. Rookie Malaki Starks has exhibited some promise, but Baltimore needs a veteran presence alongside standout Kyle Hamilton.

NFL writer Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports recently signed up for the notion, saying, "Making a move for Mathieu would put Baltimore back in the Super Bowl for the first time in more than a decade."

The Ravens, who have not come back to the big game since their championship season in 2012, could consider Mathieu as the missing link.

Mathieu's Resume Speaks for Itself

In his 30s, Tyrann Mathieu is still a reliable presence. During the 2024 campaign, he played every one of the Saints' 17 games, making 47 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions. His professional statistics total more than 800 tackles, 100+ passes defended, and 36 picks — plus a Super Bowl title in the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Yardbarker, Mathieu has also been a leader in the locker room and a tone-setter on the field, earning the moniker "Honey Badger" for his hard-nosed, relentless approach to the game. His experience and versatility would be a welcome addition to any playoff defense.

Other Potential Landing Spots

Aside from Baltimore, analysts have associated Mathieu with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, two squads with win-now cultures and holes in their secondaries. Mathieu could help both teams in big games because of his experience.

Nevertheless, Baltimore has a special desire and need for a defensive character and championship aspirations. Bringing aboard a player like Mathieu would solidify their back end and increase their chances to dethrone AFC opponents Kansas City and Cincinnati.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com