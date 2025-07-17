U.S. Politics

White House Finally Addresses Trump's Mysterious Bruising and Swollen Ankles

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that Trump's routine lab tests were all within normal limits

By
White House Finally Addresses Trump's Mysterious Bruising and Swollen Ankles
After speculation into a persistent hand bruise and swollen ankles, the White House announced President Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

The White House released new medical information Thursday about President Donald Trump following increasing speculation into a persistent hand bruise and noticeably swollen ankles.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the 79-year-old president recently underwent diagnostic testing, including vascular studies and a leg ultrasound, which revealed he has chronic venous insufficiency — a common condition affecting blood flow in the legs.

Leavitt emphasized that Trump shows no signs of deep vein thrombosis, arterial disease, heart failure, renal impairment or any systemic illness. An echocardiogram showed normal heart function, and routine lab tests were all within normal limits.

As for the bruising on the back of Trump's hands — a topic that has fueled social media rumors — Leavitt attributed it to minor soft tissue irritation caused by frequent handshaking and daily aspirin use, which the president takes as part of his preventative cardiac care.

She stressed that Trump remains in excellent health and is experiencing no discomfort from the condition.

Chronic venous insufficiency affects about 1 in 20 adults and is typically managed through lifestyle adjustments and circulation support. The condition occurs when leg veins struggle to return blood efficiently to the heart, often due to weakened valves.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, White House, Swelling, Health

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder

Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Father-in-Law's 2021 Killing

Sarah Grace Patrick mugshot
Georgia Teen Accused of Killing Parents In Their Bed Urged TikTokers to Investigate Murders: 'Would Be a Really Big Hit'
iPhone 17 Rumored to Feature 12GB RAM Across All Models:
Apple iPhone Fold New Rumors: Possible Lower Price Tag Revealed for Foldable
iPhone 17 Base Model to Feature A19 Chip, Analyst Confirms
iPhone 17 Base Model to Feature A19 Chip, Analyst Confirms Ahead of Launch
Should Apple Replace Tim Cook as CEO? Experts Weigh In
Should Apple Replace Tim Cook as CEO? Experts Weigh In Amid AI Setbacks
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know