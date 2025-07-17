British Ex-Cop Murdered American Wife With Rubber Mallet Then Tried to Stage it As Suicide So He Could Keep His Green Card

A former British police officer has been convicted of murdering his American wife with a rubber mallet months after obtaining a green card, and then trying to stage the murder as a suicide.

On November 24, 2023, 57-year-old Brian McManus called 911 saying he returned home from a walk to find his wife dead, saying it appeared to be an "obvious" self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to arrest warrants obtained by WMAZ.

First responders arrived to find Lucille Ann McManus, 63, dead with a head wound. However, no gun or shell casings were found near her body, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Though the woman had been shot, an autopsy determined that her cause of death was actually from being hit in the head.

Months prior to Lucille Ann's death, Brian had been able to obtain a green card through their marriage, which happened after just three months of dating. But shortly after, the British man allegedly got wrapped up in an affair with a Florida woman, according to prosecutors.

The victim reportedly found out about the affair after McManus accidentally sent her a message intended for his mistress.

After looking through security footage in the neighborhood, investigators were able to locate a rubber mallet and a cell phone in a drainage ditch. Officials believe after the victim finished showering, McManus allegedly struck her head before strangling her. He then reportedly went on a walk with his dog where he disposed of the murder weapon and then called 911 upon returning home.

According to the Houston County District Attorney's Office, the man tried to "pin it on the victim's family."

McManus was convicted of malice murder, felony murder and one count of aggravated assault by a jury on Saturday.

