Ford Issues Major Recall Over Fire Hazard in Bronco Sport, Escape

Ford is recalling 694,271 vehicles across the US and its territories due to a dangerous fuel leak that could cause under-hood fires, federal officials confirmed.

The recall affects certain 2021–2024 Bronco Sport and 2020–2022 Escape models equipped with 1.5-liter engines, CBS News said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a cracked fuel injector can cause fuel to leak into the engine compartment.

If the leaked fuel or vapors reach a hot surface, it can catch fire.

Ford confirmed that the issue may cause drivers to notice a fuel smell inside or outside the vehicle.

In a statement, Ford said, "This safety recall supersedes the prior recalls and will include a new remedy for this issue, which is currently under development."

While working on a final solution, Ford is offering a free engine control software update at dealerships. This update will help detect if a fuel injector is cracked and will reduce the engine's power and heat to lower fire risk.

Another Ford Recall Involves Nearly 700K Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs over a Fire Risk https://t.co/pnWE4g2Dgb — Car and Driver (@CARandDRIVER) July 16, 2025

Ford Owners to Receive Recall Notices Starting August 18

The recall expands and replaces three earlier recalls issued in 2022, 2024, and early 2025. Ford said that vehicles previously repaired under those recalls must receive the new remedy once it's ready.

According to USA Today, Ford owners will begin receiving notification letters by mail on August 18, 2025. These letters will explain how to get the temporary fix and alert drivers once a permanent solution is available.

Drivers don't have to wait for the letter, though. They can check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at nhtsa.gov or call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number is 25S76, and the NHTSA reference is 25V-467.

So far, Ford says no injuries have been reported in connection with the issue. However, the company confirmed at least eight cases of under-hood fires linked to cracked injectors—most involving vehicles that didn't receive the software update.

This is Ford's 90th recall of the year, affecting over 5 million vehicles. Just last week, the company also recalled more than 850,000 cars due to faulty fuel pumps.

Ford encourages owners to act quickly. While the company works on a final repair, the software update offers an important safety step to prevent fires and keep drivers safe.

Originally published on vcpost.com