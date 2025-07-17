iPhone 17 Pro Leak: New Orange Color Could Mark a Vibrant Comeback for Apple

The iPhone 17 Pro lineup could be Apple's most colorful launch ever.

Apple is apparently planning to release its flagship phones in a vibrant orange color, a shade that might give the classic colorful handsets of Nokia and Motorola a run for their money, as per recently leaked images and renders.

Whereas Apple has historically played it safe with muted colors such as black, silver, and white, the firm seems set to break design barriers by introducing bright color options for its next-gen iPhones.

Should it be true, the change might attract renewed interest from fashion-conscious customers seeking something different from the traditional color palette.

Two Leaks Suggest iPhone 17's Wider Color Palette

According to Digital Trends, there are two significant leaks providing insight into Apple's future iPhone 17 series.

The first was from reputable tipster Sonny Dickson, who posted pictures of metal camera lens guards on X. The images reveal glimpses of the fresh colors, specifically a premium light blue and the speculated orange for the Pro versions.

iPhone 17 lens protection cover will match the phone color. The orange one for the Pro Max might hint at a new shade, possibly dark gold or copper. pic.twitter.com/BMamZ45now — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) July 14, 2025

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will supposedly arrive in five colors, including Black, Silver, Gray, Orange, and Dark Blue (Pantone 19-4025 TPG Mood Indigo)

Back in April, another iPhone 17 Pro leak suggested that Glass and Aluminum would return in exchange for Titanium.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Also Get a Color Refresh

Outside the Pro series, Apple will also introduce the iPhone 17 and a fresh ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, the latter ready to go toe to toe with Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge.

Both devices will feature a wider range of pastel and metal color options, including Light Blue (Pantone 658 U), Light Green (Pantone 2282 U), Gray (Pantone 18-4005 TPG), Purple (Pantone 530 U), and Black and White (repeating from the iPhone 16 series).

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air will also feature blue-grey, black, silver, and light gold, though with minimal render data available, total visions are speculative.

A Trend That's Gaining Momentum

Color innovation has long been restricted to budget-friendly smartphones, with high-end phones remaining conservative in colors for years. This is changing with brands like Motorola and Samsung.

Bright orange and mint colors grabbed attention in Motorola's Razr Ultra 2025, and Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 series boasts coral red and mint. This is a much-needed boost to the foldable segment.

Finally, the Cupertino titan acknowledges users' interest in being more expressive in their devices. It speaks volumes when the orange color leak came out.

Originally published on Tech Times