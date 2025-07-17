NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks May Delay Mikal Bridges Extension as Giannis Watch Continues

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been recently linked with the New York Knicks since last month. However, the team knows that getting the Greek Freak won't be easy, and it might cost them to lose an important piece such as Mikal Bridges.

Bridges was impressive in his first season with the Knicks, and rumors of him being offered an extension are well warranted. Yet the Knicks seem to be tactfully stalling on making any long-term commitment to the swingman.

Knicks Need to Wait Until the Giannis Situation is Solved

The Knicks are paying close attention to what goes down in Milwaukee, where Antetokounmpo's extended future with the Bucks has been a subject of speculation, as reported by SNY's Ian Begley via Bleacher Report.

Signing Bridges now would take away from them the possibility of making a trade for six months, a window that the Knicks aren't ready to close yet.

"When he does extend, I think that tells you Giannis is put to bed, is off the table in a sense," Begley said.

Knicks Set Up for Roominess as Giannis Speculation Persists

Heading into the offseason, the possibility of Antetokounmpo demanding a trade hung over Milwaukee's, as well as every team with cap room and movable assets, heads. For a team like New York, acquiring a generational talent like Giannis would immediately make them championship contenders.

Though there's been no official word that Antetokounmpo will remain or leave, more recent indications are that he'll be sticking around with the Bucks.

In May, ESPN's Shams Charania wrote that Giannis was still weighing his options, considering a change of scenery. But since then, several voices, including Giannis himself, have suggested he wants to remain in Milwaukee.

Even so, with uncertainty lingering, teams like the Knicks are leaving all options open before locking in key players like Bridges.

While Giannis' "probably" comment gave some hope to Knicks fans, it still indicates that he could go elsewhere outside The Garden.

Mikal Bridges Proved His Value in Year One with the Knicks

Even though his extension was delayed, Mikal Bridges has done enough to prove he's a key part of New York's future. In his first complete season with the team, he averaged 17.6 points per game, excelling as a consistent third option behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Bridges offered steady scoring, two-way play, and added a gritty dimension to the Knicks' roster. At one year remaining on his four-year, $90.9 million contract, he's ready to get paid an extension. He became a high-end chip in a franchise-altering deal, if the Knicks are looking for a star.

If the Knicks approve of Bridges' contract extension, this only means one thing: they have already moved on from Giannis. This also means that the Golden State Warriors and the other teams have the chance to steal him.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com