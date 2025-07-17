Genie Bouchard Announces Retirement from Tennis, Will Play Final Match in Montreal

Eugenie Bouchard, a former top-5 ranked WTA player and Grand Slam finalist, announced her retirement from the professional tennis circuit.

The Canadian tennis sensation will play in her last match at the National Bank Open in Montreal later this month, capping an unforgettable and pioneering career.

Groundbreaking Career for Canadian Tennis

Tennis Canada confirmed the news on Wednesday, July 16, revealing that Bouchard, 31, will receive a wild-card entry into the tournament in her hometown.

"You'll know when it's time. For me, it's now," Bouchard wrote on social media, alongside photos from her playing days. "Ending where it all started: Montreal."

According to WTA, Bouchard made history in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final. She lost to Petra Kvitová in the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open that same year. She also won her only WTA singles title in Nürnberg during that career-defining season and rose to a career-best No. 5 on the world rankings.

Her success encouraged a new generation of Canadian players and set Canada squarely in view on the world's tennis map, particularly in women's singles.

Career Setback After Injury at the U.S. Open

Bouchard's career path took a drastic turn after she suffered a concussion during the 2015 U.S. Open, when she fell on a slippery locker room floor and had to retire from the event before playing her fourth-round match. The injury not just affected her play in the subsequent years but also resulted in a court case against the U.S. Tennis Association.

A jury subsequently ruled the USTA 75% responsible and assigned partial fault to Bouchard. Although she resumed competition, she never fully regained her best form on the WTA Tour.

Bouchard Says Goodbye to Tennis and Welcomes Pickleball

Although she has competed sporadically in recent years, Bouchard played only a single WTA match during 2025. Her attention has increasingly turned to pickleball, a rapidly expanding sport in which she has discovered fresh vigor and possibility.

Nevertheless, her return to IGA Stadium in Montreal will be a memorable occasion for both fans and the tennis world.

Tournament Director of the National Bank Open, Valérie Tétreault, commended Genie's contribution to Canadian sports. The organization is proud of what she accomplished as a player, and they look forward to seeing her on the court for one last time.

Bouchard's professional career might not have played out the way many once imagined, but her status as a Canadian tennis trailblazer is indisputable. She played a key role in securing Canada its first Billie Jean King Cup title in 2023.

She closes out her singles career at 299-230.

