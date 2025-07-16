Microsoft Tests Giving Copilot AI Access to Your Entire Desktop to Assist in All Active Work

Microsoft is testing a new Copilot AI feature that will allow the technology to access a user's entire desktop and all the open programs to help in tasks.

While there is a previous similar feature that Microsoft had already delivered, it could only access specific apps or windows on the computer.

Microsoft Tests Giving Copilot AI Full Desktop Access

The latest blog post from Microsoft reveals that it is adding a new feature under Copilot AI on Windows called "Vision Desktop Share." The main focus of Copilot AI's Vision centers on "Desktop Share," where users may choose to allow the AI to see all the processes running on their Windows PC desktop. The AI can then share sentiments and talk to users about improving the experience.

This feature could also analyze content, provide insights, and answer user questions in real time, with Microsoft claiming that it could coach users through their work or tasks.

The feature would not be enabled by default, so users need to opt into it by clicking on the glasses icon found in the composer. Here, they may choose the desktop they wish to share with the AI.

Additionally, users may choose to end the experience at any time by clicking on the "Stop" or "X" icon in the composer to prevent the AI from seeing the desktop.

Copilot AI to Help, Assist in All Active Work

Users would also get the chance to access the Vision feature via a voice conversation with Copilot, and it would only require clicking on the glasses icon again to get started.

According to Microsoft, this feature is currently under testing via the Windows Insider program, with Copilot app version 1.25071.125 and higher being eligible for the feature. The feature is gradually rolling out, and not all Insiders may immediately get the update featuring Vision, says CNET.

Microsoft's Copilot AI Upgrades

Microsoft's Copilot AI first started as an assistant to users on their Windows experience. It was also initially available on Microsoft's Office 365 suite, which allowed programs like Word to get a built-in AI writing assistant that would help users create or compose content when needed.

The company followed it up with the release of Copilot+ PCs, which centers on integrating AI directly to Windows-powered hardware and delivering on-device AI to users that allow for local experiences.

This specific development gave birth to the controversial Microsoft Recall feature, which allows the AI to create and collect screenshots of recent activities for users to later pull up.

Copilot AI has evolved into the featured technology available on Windows PCs over the years, with Microsoft pushing for more AI integration into different aspects of the computers it powers. Apart from this, Microsoft also integrated Copilot Mode into its Edge browser, which offers an AI feature that will assist users in their online experience, potentially improving browsing sessions.

