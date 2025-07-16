Sports

Olympic Freestyle Skier Audun Groenvold Dies at 49 After Lightning Strike

He left a big legacy in ski cross and alpine skiing.

By

Audun Grønvold, the renowned Olympic freestyle skier and 2010 Vancouver Winter Games bronze medalist, has died at the age of 49 after being killed by a lightning strike while on a cabin holiday in Norway.

The Norwegian Ski Federation confirmed his death in a statement issued Wednesday, reporting that he died Tuesday night from his injuries.

Legacy in Alpine and Freestyle Skiing

Olympic Freestyle Skier Audun Groenvold Dies at 49 After Lightning Olympic Freestyle Skier Audun Groenvold Dies at 49 After Lightning

Grønvold began his career in alpine skiing, but he found his stride in freestyle ski cross, where he became one of Norway's most respected athletes. His career highlights include an Olympic bronze medal in ski cross at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, a bronze medal in the 2025 World Championships, and a 2007 Ski Cross World Cup win.

In addition to his competitive success, Grønvold transitioned into coaching and became Norway's national ski cross coach, guiding young talent under his leadership.

Remembered as a Champion and Mentor

USA Today learned that the president of the Norwegian Ski Federation, Tove Moe Dyrhaug, paid tribute to Grønvold in an emotional statement:

"Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the Alpine and freestyle communities. Audun had a great career in both alpine skiing and ski cross before becoming the national ski cross coach. The Norwegian Ski Association also remembers his efforts on the ski board. There will be a big void after Audun."

Dyrhaug added that Grønvold's influence extended beyond competition, recognizing his dedication to the sport's growth and his efforts on the ski board that helped shape the direction of Norwegian skiing.

Grønvold leaves behind his wife, Kristin Tandberg Haugsjå, and three children. Norwegian news outlet NRK, reported that Haugsjå wrote about her deceased husband in a moving Facebook post. She described Grønvold as her "great love and best friend" for 20 years.

Tributes pour in from across Norway and the global skiing community. Grønvold is being remembered not just for his medals but for his passion, generosity, and commitment to excellence on and off the slopes.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Olympics, Norway
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder

Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Father-in-Law's 2021 Killing

iPhone 17 Rumored to Feature 12GB RAM Across All Models:
Apple iPhone Fold New Rumors: Possible Lower Price Tag Revealed for Foldable
Sarah Grace Patrick mugshot
Georgia Teen Accused of Killing Parents In Their Bed Urged TikTokers to Investigate Murders: 'Would Be a Really Big Hit'
patrick-hendry-6xeDIZgoPaw-unsplash
Methane Gas Legally Redefined as 'Green Energy' by Louisiana Lawmakers Despite Contributing to Global Warming
Trump eats Epstein files art
Trump Eats the Epstein Files in 'Genius' New L.A. Street Art: 'Needs to Be on Billboards Everywhere'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know