Olympic Freestyle Skier Audun Groenvold Dies at 49 After Lightning Strike

Audun Grønvold, the renowned Olympic freestyle skier and 2010 Vancouver Winter Games bronze medalist, has died at the age of 49 after being killed by a lightning strike while on a cabin holiday in Norway.

The Norwegian Ski Federation confirmed his death in a statement issued Wednesday, reporting that he died Tuesday night from his injuries.

Legacy in Alpine and Freestyle Skiing

Grønvold began his career in alpine skiing, but he found his stride in freestyle ski cross, where he became one of Norway's most respected athletes. His career highlights include an Olympic bronze medal in ski cross at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, a bronze medal in the 2025 World Championships, and a 2007 Ski Cross World Cup win.

In addition to his competitive success, Grønvold transitioned into coaching and became Norway's national ski cross coach, guiding young talent under his leadership.

Remembered as a Champion and Mentor

USA Today learned that the president of the Norwegian Ski Federation, Tove Moe Dyrhaug, paid tribute to Grønvold in an emotional statement:

"Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the Alpine and freestyle communities. Audun had a great career in both alpine skiing and ski cross before becoming the national ski cross coach. The Norwegian Ski Association also remembers his efforts on the ski board. There will be a big void after Audun."

Dyrhaug added that Grønvold's influence extended beyond competition, recognizing his dedication to the sport's growth and his efforts on the ski board that helped shape the direction of Norwegian skiing.

Grønvold leaves behind his wife, Kristin Tandberg Haugsjå, and three children. Norwegian news outlet NRK, reported that Haugsjå wrote about her deceased husband in a moving Facebook post. She described Grønvold as her "great love and best friend" for 20 years.

Tributes pour in from across Norway and the global skiing community. Grønvold is being remembered not just for his medals but for his passion, generosity, and commitment to excellence on and off the slopes.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com