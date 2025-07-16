Democrats Demand Jim Jordan Summon Bondi, Patel For Hearing About Epstein Files

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are demanding a public hearing into the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, urging Chair Jim Jordan to summon Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel for questioning.

In a letter sent Thursday, all 19 Democrats on the committee called for Bondi, Patel, and their deputies to testify under oath, citing growing public distrust and Trump's shifting narrative on the case, the Guardian reported. Trump, who previously suggested Epstein's death was suspicious and hinted at hidden revelations involving powerful figures, now claims there's nothing more to uncover and has dismissed renewed interest as a distraction.

The lawmakers argued that a bipartisan hearing is the only way to determine whether the administration is engaged in a cover-up, if the president is hiding damaging information, or if the conspiracy theories were a political tool the administration is now scrambling to disown.

They also pointed to reports of internal tension, including a possible resignation from FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, a longtime Epstein conspiracy promoter, who is said to have clashed with Bondi over the fallout.

Last week, Democrats also accused Bondi of suppressing files that may mention Trump and demanded the release of both Epstein-related materials and Volume II of former special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents probe.

While Jordan has yet to respond, Republicans earlier this week blocked a Democratic attempt to force the release of Epstein documents through a floor vote.

