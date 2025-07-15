Wisconsin Woman Ignored Bedridden Mom's Cries For Help For Months While Running True Crime Facebook Blog

A Wisconsin woman has been sentenced after she ignored her bedridden mother's cries for help for months while running a true crime Facebook blog.

After pleading no contest to one count of intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse and resisting an officer, 40-year-old Elizabeth Drake was sentenced on Monday to one year in prison and three years of supervision, as well as nine months in jail, WLUK reported.

Back in December 2023, Green Bay Police Department officers were called to Drake's home after a delivery driver said he could hear someone yelling for help. When they arrived Drake insisted her mother was fine, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime.

After explaining that they needed to check for themselves, officers were met with "a strong odor of animal, garbage, urine and feces" inside the home, the complaint stated.

When an officer found Drake's mother, identified by the initials KAD, she was found with "bugs ... all over her and her bed" and the carpet of her room "appeared to be caked down possibly with urine and feces," according to the complaint.

"When rescue carried KAD out of the house, Officer Moore saw that she had bed sores, urine material stuck to her hair, and what looked to be bug droppings on her," the complaint stated, according to WLUK.

KAD, 72 at the time, said that she came to live with her daughter after she broke her leg. However, she revealed to officers that for "at least a year," she had allegedly not been moved, not even to use the bathroom or bathe. Meanwhile, Drake reportedly claimed that she had "chose" to live like that.

Throughout the ordeal, Drake reportedly ran a true crime blog and Facebook page, Green Bay Crime Reports. The blog has since been taken down, however the Facebook page still boasts 158,000 followers as of Tuesday.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald