NFL Trade Rumors: Jauan Jennings May Ask for Trade If 49ers Don't Offer New Deal Before Camp

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is rumored to demand a trade if the team does not offer him a contract extension before training camp starts.

The organization is thinking about how to land this proposal just months after trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

Breakout Season Fuels Jennings' Leverage

As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source said that the 28-year-old wideout won't be holding out of camp but has made one thing clear: without a new contract, he's out.

"Jennings has approached the 49ers about his request, but little progress has been made. If a new deal is not reached by the time training camp starts next week, Jennings plans to request a trade to a team willing to pay him."

Jennings was a key player for the 49ers a year ago, particularly when Samuel was out. He closed out the 2024 season with 77 catches for 975 yards and six scores, well-besting personal marks. Due to earning $7.5 million in 2025, the last year of his existing contract, Jennings feels he's exceeded the contract and is seeking consistent pay with that.

With San Francisco's offseason cap-clearing transaction, resigning Jennings might appear to be the natural next move. Brandon Aiyuk remains out with a knee injury, making Jennings even more critical in the 49ers' passing attack, particularly alongside second-year wideout Ricky Pearsall emerging.

Trade Destinations For Jennings

In the event of stalled contract negotiations, a variety of teams would be likely to enter the picture with a chance at acquiring Jennings. Four potential suitors are listed below, according to CBS Sports.

New York Jets

The Jets have the talent of Garrett Wilson, but do not possess consistent playmakers behind him. Rookies Mason Taylor and tight end quarterback Justin Fields have no proven commodities, so Jennings could fill in as a plug-and-play WR2.

The Jets' coaching roots in Detroit, where physicality and blocking were valued, make Jennings a natural fit.

Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel is familiar with Jennings from their time with the 49ers. With the Dolphins having parted ways with Jonnu Smith recently, acquiring a tough, versatile receiver would improve their depth.

Even though Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the leaders, Jennings provides cover and red-zone resilience, particularly after the failed Odell Beckham Jr. venture last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers, unexpectedly aggressive this offseason, signed DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith but still might use the big-game experience and gritty playing style of Jennings.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith would appreciate Jennings' physicality, and Aaron Rodgers might find a reliable, clutch receiver to complement his arsenal.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders' offense underwent significant overhauls this offseason, from QB Geno Smith to RB Ashton Jeanty. But their passing corps still needs punch outside of Jakobi Meyers.

Jennings would provide OC Chip Kelly with a trusted slot threat and safety valve, completing an expanding offensive foundation and assisting the Raiders in making a serious playoff bid in 2025.

The 49ers face a big decision: pay Jauan Jennings for his career-opening performance or lose another top offensive weapon.

