Victor Wembanyama has been officially cleared to resume full basketball activity following his recovery from a February blood clot that kept him out of action.

The 7-foot-4 phenom confirmed in a recent review with a French reporter that the doctors approved him to play next season.

Wemby Recovers From Season-Ending Blood Clot

Wembanyama's second season in the NBA was interrupted by deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which saw him appear in only 46 games. Even with the abbreviated season, the 20-year-old averaged a gaudy stat line: 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and four blocks per game, according to Bleacher Report.

His work on both sides of the floor had him in legitimate talks for Defensive Player of the Year and an All-NBA selection before the medical condition stalled his momentum.

Spurs Betting Big on Wemby's Good Health

Maxime Aubin reported via Lequipe that the big man was restored to full strength, and the Spurs have every right to be hopeful for the 2025-26 season.

🚨BREAKING VIA @lequipe.



Victor Wembanyama has announced he's officially recovered from the blood clot in his shoulder :



"I'm officially cleared to return. It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I'll... — Maxime Aubin (@MaximeAubin1) July 14, 2025

No one is predicting a 50-win breakout, at least not yet, but expectations are rising. The roster is loaded with fresh talent, and the desire to win is evident with the young roster.

Social media videos have shown players grinding over the summer. Jeremy Sochan is working on his jumper, Devin Vassell is getting in late-night workouts, and Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle is training with top development coaches. The whole team is obviously focused, but all paths to a turnaround go through one man: Wemby.

Top 5 Player in the Making?

In his third year, Wembanyama is already in the NBA's top 10 prospects. He has a clean bill of health and a healthy offseason to prepare, and he's set for the type of jump that makes superstars out of stars. With his rare skillset of rim defense, playmaking, and shooting ability, he's unlike any player the league has ever had.

Experts think it's just a matter of time before Wemby is ranked as a top-5 player across the league. He could even find himself mentioned in MVP races by the end of the season if he remains healthy.

Can the Spurs Surprise the League?

The Spurs' rebuild has been measured but patient. With Wembanyama as the anchor, flanked by young, athletic players and a strong draft class, San Antonio could be closer to relevance than everyone assumes.

If Wembanyama makes the hoped-for jump and core players such as Vassell, Sochan, and Castle develop further, the Spurs might well push for a play-in or even playoff inclusion.

This could also be the best opportunity for the Spurs to test some trade ideas, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the rumor mill.

