Meta Cracks Down on 'Unoriginal' Facebook Posts, Demonetizes Those Who Steal Content

Meta is cracking down on "unoriginal" Facebook posts as it champions a platform that wants to treat its content creators better and let their unique work thrive online. In this latest announcement, the company wants to bring more authenticity to content found on the platform and is set to penalize accounts that steal the work of others, with demonetization being one of the punishments.

The global social media company wants to limit spam and reduce the unauthorized re-uploads done by certain accounts that resort to copying others' content and tweaking it to be their own.

Meta Cracks Down on 'Unoriginal' Facebook Posts

Facebook's latest announcement reveals that they are now cracking down on "unoriginal" content uploaded to combat unauthorized reuploads. Meta revealed that this latest policy change addresses the need to protect the creators behind original content posted on the platform.

Meta claims that despite watching a certain video from its original creator, there are instances where this would be re-uploaded by other users, with some claiming it as their own without authorization.

According to the company, because of these copycats and impersonators, the experience on Facebook gets dull, with Meta also branding these types of accounts to be "spammy."

No to Stealing Content: Demonetization Coming

According to Meta, it has already taken significant steps to prevent the copying of one's content on the platform. The company boasted of taking action against as many as 500,000 accounts in the first half of 2025 alone that are engaged in spammy behavior and fake engagement.

There are various punishment sagainst said accounts, and this includes demoting their comments, reducing their content distribution, and demonetizing their accounts to avoid earning from the stolen media.

Latest Developments on Meta's Socials

The end of June has been a confusing time for avid Meta users, particularly as the Facebook Groups fiasco took place that led to many being banned or suspended. There has been a mass ban of certain Facebook Groups globally, with admins and members getting confused about what happened, but Meta vowed to fix the issue and reinstate those who did not break any rules or policies.

The company is also making a significant transition to Reels instead of these types of content being uploaded as videos. This means that all videos uploaded to Facebook once this change takes place will be classified as Reels, and it would not matter what orientation or format the upload is.

In their latest social media experience, Meta has added various features set to improve uploading content without the need to worry about sharing and seeing spoilers on Threads. The company is testing a way to blur out certain content that may include spoilers on certain topics like movies, series, games, and more as a way to improve discussions on the platform.

Originally published on Tech Times