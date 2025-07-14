Garrett Wilson, New York Jets Close $130 Million Contract Extension Through 2030

Garrett Wilson just locked in the bag with a big-time deal. The New York Jets wide receiver signed a record-setting four-year, $130 million contract extension that ties him up through the 2030 NFL season.

The contract features an eye-popping $90 million guaranteed, averaging more than $31 million per year.

Garrett Wilson's Contract Breakdown

The contract makes Wilson the league's highest-paid wide receiver, ranking behind only D.K. Metcalf on the all-time earners' list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported. It also represents a historic achievement: no wide receiver in NFL history has signed so high-priced early in their career.

Only 24. Wilson is cashing in after just three seasons in the league, which is a showcase of his production and consistency on the field. The Jets front office evidently views him as a building block in their offense rebuild and a central figure in their future plans.

Since being drafted, Garrett Wilson has been one of the few steady bright spots in the Jets. Even with quarterback injuries and offensive line problems, Wilson hasn't missed a single game throughout his entire career.

In three seasons, he's accumulated 14 touchdowns, 279 receptions, and 3,249 receiving yards, TMZ Sports wrote.

He's accomplished all of that with anything but elite quarterback play, demonstrating he's a reliable weapon regardless of circumstances. With the Jets having long sought to make a long-awaited playoff push, Wilson's presence will be decisive.

Jets' Future Brighter With Wilson

With Wilson committed, the Jets are seriously investing in their young quarterback. For the organization, Wilson will provide stability on offense as they gather important pieces for the playoff push. Provided he keeps playing, Wilson may be the face of the Jets' offense for many years.

The extension also holds Wilson in the New York Jets during his prime years, extending him through his 30th birthday. That provides the team with a long runway to craft a championship roster with their WR1 signed.

Context Among NFL Wide Receivers

Wilson's extension places him fifth among the NFL's highest-paid receivers. Here's where he stands:

Tyreek Hill – $120M (4 years)

Davante Adams – $140M (5 years)

Cooper Kupp – $110M (3 years)

D.K. Metcalf – $132M (4 years)

Garrett Wilson – $130M (4 years)

Considering his age and potential, this contract may even be a steal in the future.

