Tech

ByteDance's Mixed Reality Headset Now Under Development from Pico—Report

ByteDance wants to take the challenge to Meta.

By
Pico XR Neo 3

ByteDance's latest developments center on a mixed reality (XR) headset, according to the latest reports. The Chinese tech company's subsidiary, Pico, is reportedly leading the development of the new mixed reality headset and is looking to challenge Meta.

ByteDance's XR Headset Is Reportedly Under Development

The Information shared a new report claiming that ByteDance is now working on a new mixed reality headset. Like the other XR headsets it will succeed, this device is being designed to "layer" digital objects on top of the live feed that offers real world's views when wearing the device.

According to Engadget, ByteDance is looking to take on Meta with its first XR headset. Meta has already released its own XR headsets in the market.

Apart from Meta, ByteDance will also go up against the Apple Vision Pro in the market.

Pico to Develop ByteDance's Lightweight XR Wearable

The report from The Information reveals that ByteDance has tasked its virtual reality subsidiary, Pico, with creating this new mixed reality headset. It was revealed that Pico will prioritize making a lightweight XR wearable that will have a wireless puck as part of its weight reduction.

Pico is also working on building "specialized chips" for the headset meant to process data from the device's sensors and minimize latency on what is seen in the headset and what is happening in real-time.

However, it has been unconfirmed if the wearable will be under the Pico brand or if it will be under ByteDance's upon release.

Pico VR and ByteDance

ByteDance may have faced a significant battle in the past years as TikTok's operations in the United States and other Western regions were threatened, but they recently got a breather under the Trump administration. Now, with the TikTok ban fiasco slowly sorting itself out, the company is looking forward to new developments, which include its foray into XR headsets.

The company has been thriving in its home country, with its subsidiaries like Pico seeing significant fame. The release of the Pico 4 VR Headset series saw it rise significantly in adoption, selling as many as 10,000 units in only two weeks despite the Quest 2's popularity.

Meta was reportedly planning to make its grand return to the Chinese market with the Quest VR headsets, but the company had already lost its traction and was overtaken by Pico in the region. With Pico thriving and the TikTok ban problems slowly fading, ByteDance looks forward to developing more in the tech world.

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Elon Musk Backs Off Donald Trump Clash as Tesla Stock

Elon Musk, Trump Fans Seek Truth on X Over 'Epstein Files' After POTUS Claims It's a 'Conspiracy'

patrick-hendry-6xeDIZgoPaw-unsplash
Methane Gas Legally Redefined as 'Green Energy' by Louisiana Lawmakers Despite Contributing to Global Warming
Trump eats Epstein files art
Trump Eats the Epstein Files in 'Genius' New L.A. Street Art: 'Needs to Be on Billboards Everywhere'
Pam Bondi Dan Bongino
Trump's FBI Deputy Steps Away as Pam Bondi Feud Over Epstein Files Heats Up: Report
Former US Attorney Warns Trump’s Threats Against Rosie O’Donnell Are
Former US Attorney Warns Trump's Threats Against Rosie O'Donnell Are 'Claiming Powers of Full-Blown Dictator'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know