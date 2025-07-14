ByteDance's Mixed Reality Headset Now Under Development from Pico—Report

ByteDance's latest developments center on a mixed reality (XR) headset, according to the latest reports. The Chinese tech company's subsidiary, Pico, is reportedly leading the development of the new mixed reality headset and is looking to challenge Meta.

ByteDance's XR Headset Is Reportedly Under Development

The Information shared a new report claiming that ByteDance is now working on a new mixed reality headset. Like the other XR headsets it will succeed, this device is being designed to "layer" digital objects on top of the live feed that offers real world's views when wearing the device.

According to Engadget, ByteDance is looking to take on Meta with its first XR headset. Meta has already released its own XR headsets in the market.

Apart from Meta, ByteDance will also go up against the Apple Vision Pro in the market.

Pico to Develop ByteDance's Lightweight XR Wearable

The report from The Information reveals that ByteDance has tasked its virtual reality subsidiary, Pico, with creating this new mixed reality headset. It was revealed that Pico will prioritize making a lightweight XR wearable that will have a wireless puck as part of its weight reduction.

Pico is also working on building "specialized chips" for the headset meant to process data from the device's sensors and minimize latency on what is seen in the headset and what is happening in real-time.

However, it has been unconfirmed if the wearable will be under the Pico brand or if it will be under ByteDance's upon release.

Pico VR and ByteDance

ByteDance may have faced a significant battle in the past years as TikTok's operations in the United States and other Western regions were threatened, but they recently got a breather under the Trump administration. Now, with the TikTok ban fiasco slowly sorting itself out, the company is looking forward to new developments, which include its foray into XR headsets.

The company has been thriving in its home country, with its subsidiaries like Pico seeing significant fame. The release of the Pico 4 VR Headset series saw it rise significantly in adoption, selling as many as 10,000 units in only two weeks despite the Quest 2's popularity.

Meta was reportedly planning to make its grand return to the Chinese market with the Quest VR headsets, but the company had already lost its traction and was overtaken by Pico in the region. With Pico thriving and the TikTok ban problems slowly fading, ByteDance looks forward to developing more in the tech world.

