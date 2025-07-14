U.S. Politics

Dan Bongino's Chances of Leaving Trump Admin As MAGA Influencer Predicts His Resignation Over Epstein Files Debacle

Bongino's chances of departing the administration jumped to nearly 70% following reports of his alleged argument with Pam Bondi

After a prominent MAGA influencer predicted that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino would depart from his role in the Trump administration "in the next week" over backlash to the handling of the files on Jeffrey Epstein, traders have turned to predict who will be next to leave the administration.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has bashed the Department of Justice and FBI for their July 6 memo declaring that Epstein killed himself and had "no client list" in an interview with Politico's "Playbook" on Sunday.

The MAGA influencer added that she anticipates at least one resignation over the scrutiny the administration has faced since the report. Loomer said she "wouldn't be surprised if we see a resignation from Bongino," adding that she believes he clashes with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Perhaps I'm wrong, but it would not shock me if Bongino resigns in the next week," she told the outlet.

A running bet on the prediction market site Kalshi, which allows predictions on politics, lets people place money on who they think will be the next top official to leave the Trump administration. According to the site, Bongino had largely been off users' radars until July 11, when CNN published a report detailing an alleged argument between Bongino and Bondi over the Epstein files.

Dan Bongino resignation bets
Dan Bongino had largely been off bettors’ radars until July 11, when CNN published a report detailing an alleged argument between Bongino and Pam Bondi over the Epstein files. From there, Bongino’s chances of departing the administration reached as high as nearly 70%, but have since dropped to about 40%.

From there, Bongino's chances of departing the administration reached as high as nearly 70%. The next two top contenders users were betting on, Bondi and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, hovered around 30% and 22% respectively.

While Bongino remains the top prospect among bettors, his chances have fallen over the last two days, dropping to 59% by Saturday night and now hovering around 40%.

Meanwhile, Gabbard has overtaken Bondi as the second person most likely to leave the administration, with bettors predicting a 26% chance. Bondi has fallen to 24%.

Bongino reportedly did not show up for work on Friday following the alleged disagreement with Bondi. However, President Donald Trump dismissed speculation that he may quit, telling reporters Sunday that he "spoke to him today" and thought he was "in good shape."

