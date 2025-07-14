Tucker Carlson Defends FBI Deputy Bongino As Feud With Pam Bondi Reaches Tipping Point: 'Dan Got Shafted'

Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson has defended FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino in his ongoing feud with Attorney General Pam Bondi, stating that Bongino was treated unfairly as Trump administration officials attempted to handle files pertaining to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Carlson appeared on podcast and web show Culture Apothecary, where he was asked to weigh in on the feud between the two senior administration officials by host Alex Clark.

"Well, as we're recording this, Dan Bongino is threatening to resign if Pam Bondi does not resign as AG. What does that tell us, in your opinion?" Clark asked.

"Well, it tells us that Dan Bongino got shafted, completely shafted. And I'm saying this as a friend of his, and someone who respects and likes him, but also just as an observer, I'm an informed observer of it," said Carlson.

"So Pam Bondi, who's, by the way, I don't hate Pam Bondi, she's a totally nice person. If he was here, you would enjoy-, I don't know if you know her, but she's a very nice person. I'm not against Pam Bondi in the slightest. But the fact is she got on television on Fox News and started saying stuff like, 'I've got the client list on my desk!' And actually, no, you don't," he continued.

"And, 'I've got thousands of videos of Epstein having sex with kids.' Well, actually, no, you don't. Most of the material was commercial porn taken off his computer. Like, that's just not true. Why did she say that? Probably because she's insecure and she's trying to please the audience, I would expect," he concluded.

"Do you think Dan is upset because his integrity is being questioned now over her mistake?" Clark questioned.

"Of course! Oh my gosh! So you're Dan, and you're a media figure, and you've got one of the biggest podcasts in the country, and you're making tons of money, and you're having a great time — which he was," Carlson explained.

"You just built this brand new studio in Florida, you work with your wife who you really like, which he does, and you get the call saying, 'You be deputy FBI director,' and you're like, 'I love Donald Trump, I love this country. I will cut my pay into a 10th of what it was, and I will leave my house and move to D.C.,' which is a kind of prison sentence itself," answered Carlson.

"'And I will do this because I love the president, I love the country,' and you're there a few months, and all of a sudden everybody thinks you're covering up Epstein's crimes, and it kind of wrecks Dan's career. Like he can't go back-, it's gonna be very hard at this point, I mean, things may change, but as of today, pretty hard for Dan to go back to his podcast audience and be like, 'I'm telling you the truth,' when they all think that he's covering up for Epstein," he continued.

"Who did that? Pam Bondi did that," Carlson added, later stating that he "feel[s]" for Bongino.

Bondi and Bongino reportedly got into a heated argument over the handling of the Epstein files on Wednesday. Bondi and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles reportedly accused Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel of leaking a story to the press about how the FBI wanted the Epstein files released whereas other administration officials did not.

"Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn't end on friendly terms," one person with knowledge of the discussion told CNN.

Originally published on Latin Times