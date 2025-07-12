Cambodia Genocide Survivors 'Thrilled' At New UNESCO Status

Survivors of Cambodia's four-year genocide on Saturday told AFP they were "thrilled" that the site of their lives' biggest horror has gained UNESCO recognition.

Three notorious Cambodian torture and execution sites used by the Khmer Rouge regime to perpetrate genocide 50 years ago were inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List on Friday.

One of the sites, Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in the capital, is a former high school which was converted into a notorious prison known as S-21, where an estimated 15,000 people were imprisoned and tortured.

"I am so thrilled," said Chum Mey, one of just a handful of S-21 survivors who now sells his memoirs in the prison compound where he says he was beaten, electrocuted and starved.

"The listing by UNESCO reminds me of the torture against me," he said.

The two other sites are Choeung Ek Genocide Centre, also in the capital, and another site known as M-13 in a rural area in central Kampong Chhnang province.

"I am so happy and excited that UNESCO recognises Tuol Sleng museum, Choeung Ek, and M-13," Chum Mey said. "This is for the next generations."

Around two million people died of starvation, forced labour or torture or were slaughtered in mass killings between 1975 and 1979.

On Saturday, students and tourists walked through the black-and-white mugshots of Tuol Sleng's many victims and the preserved equipment used by Khmer Rouge tormentors.

Khuon Sovann lost more than 10 relatives to the genocide.

The 82-year-old and her older sister prayed for her late brother-in-law with offerings of food and water in front of an inscription of victims' names.

She said the UNESCO listing was "good" and would help preserve the site.

"I am happy that what we Cambodians suffered is now recognised by the international community," she told AFP.

The Cambodian culture ministry on Friday issued a statement saying the inscription acknowledged the kingdom's efforts at "transforming a land once ravaged by war and genocide... into a place of peace and dignity".

Norng Chanphal, 55, survived S-21 as a child and returns to the site every day to sell his memoirs and feel close to his mother who died there.

He said he was "so glad" and "excited" that Tuol Sleng -- a place of bitter memories where many lost everything -- had earned UNESCO recognition.

Norng Chanphal hoped the recognition would allow Tuol Sleng to exist forever and serve as a reminder "to prevent such a regime from happening in Cambodia again".

He said the site was "a lesson of life for people around the world to clearly understand the regime", adding UNESCO recognition offered some justice to the souls of his mother and other victims of Tuol Sleng.