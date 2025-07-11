Trump's 22-Year-Old DHS Director Has 'One Foot in the Grave' as Past Trouble Resurfaces

A 22-year-old loyalist to President Donald Trump with no counterterrorism experience is now leading the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) top terrorism prevention office, drawing scrutiny over his past conduct and the administration's alleged sidelining of national security.

Thomas Fugate, a recent college graduate and former Trump campaign volunteer, was appointed earlier this year to run the DHS Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), which oversees an $18 million grant program meant to combat extremist violence, ProPublica reported in June.

Fugate's rapid rise, from grocery store worker to overseeing national security strategy, has alarmed many in the intelligence and counterterrorism world. CP3, once led by seasoned law enforcement and terrorism experts, has been gutted under Trump's second term, current and former DHS officials say.

Scrutiny around Fugate intensified this week after The Daily Beast revealed he was investigated in 2020 for reportedly sending threatening messages to someone he was competing with for the affections of a girl.

At the time, Fugate, then 18, dated a 16-year-old and allegedly lashed out in a series of hostile Snapchats, prompting a police complaint. DHS has denied there was a formal investigation, but a letter from the Cedar Park city attorney cited an inquiry into "injury to a child."

One senior department source told the outlet bluntly, "He's got one foot in the grave."

While the department insists the matter was resolved privately between families, insiders say the resurfaced incident highlights concerns about Fugate's judgment and fitness for the role. Internally, his leadership has been met with unease, described by staff as disorganized and superficial, with some comparing meetings to "career counseling" rather than counterterrorism strategy.

DHS has yet to clarify his long-term role, calling his CP3 appointment "temporary," though multiple insiders say there's little appetite to defend the decision.

Originally published on Latin Times