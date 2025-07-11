U.S. Politics

Trump's 22-Year-Old DHS Director Has 'One Foot in the Grave' as Past Trouble Resurfaces

The recent college grad previously prompted a complaint after allegedly sending threatening messages over a girl

By
Intern Terrorism Leader_06232025_1
The Trump administration appointed a 22-year-old recent college graduate to lead a terrorism unit and oversee an $18 million grant program.

A 22-year-old loyalist to President Donald Trump with no counterterrorism experience is now leading the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) top terrorism prevention office, drawing scrutiny over his past conduct and the administration's alleged sidelining of national security.

Thomas Fugate, a recent college graduate and former Trump campaign volunteer, was appointed earlier this year to run the DHS Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), which oversees an $18 million grant program meant to combat extremist violence, ProPublica reported in June.

Fugate's rapid rise, from grocery store worker to overseeing national security strategy, has alarmed many in the intelligence and counterterrorism world. CP3, once led by seasoned law enforcement and terrorism experts, has been gutted under Trump's second term, current and former DHS officials say.

Scrutiny around Fugate intensified this week after The Daily Beast revealed he was investigated in 2020 for reportedly sending threatening messages to someone he was competing with for the affections of a girl.

At the time, Fugate, then 18, dated a 16-year-old and allegedly lashed out in a series of hostile Snapchats, prompting a police complaint. DHS has denied there was a formal investigation, but a letter from the Cedar Park city attorney cited an inquiry into "injury to a child."

One senior department source told the outlet bluntly, "He's got one foot in the grave."

While the department insists the matter was resolved privately between families, insiders say the resurfaced incident highlights concerns about Fugate's judgment and fitness for the role. Internally, his leadership has been met with unease, described by staff as disorganized and superficial, with some comparing meetings to "career counseling" rather than counterterrorism strategy.

DHS has yet to clarify his long-term role, calling his CP3 appointment "temporary," though multiple insiders say there's little appetite to defend the decision.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Department of Homeland Security, Donald Trump, National security, DHS, Terrorism, Counterterrorism

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Listen to Trump Putin_05282025_1

Russian TV Host Rages 'We Will Erase' Trump After Hearing Leaked Audio of Threats to Bomb Moscow: 'Have You Gone Nuts?'

Trump's Rug Pull In The House Creates More Problems For Mike Johnson Than It Solves
Mike Johnson Has 'No Concerns' About Losing Republican Seats in Midterm Elections Despite Tanking Approval Rating
HBO Max
Max Switches Back to HBO Max After Two Years as Warner Bros. Splits Up With Discovery
WhatsApp Tests Threaded Message Replies on iOS Beta
WhatsApp Tests Threaded Message Replies on iOS Beta
Von der Leyen has dismissed the no-confidence motion as a conspiracy theory-laden attempt to divide Europe
EU Chief Von Der Leyen Survives Confidence Vote By Large Margin
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know