NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Vague Milwaukee Comment Gives Hope to Knicks Fans

The New York Knicks are facing a rare, golden chance: an actual chance at getting to the NBA Finals in the 2025-26 season. But the buzz in league circles isn't just about where they're at right now. It's about who they'll add next: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has been the target of trade talk for years, and Giannis' own recent comments have only fanned the flames. For a hungry Knicks organization eager to make a title push, acquiring the Greek Freak might be the move that sets it all in motion.

Knicks Might Trade Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby

If Giannis ever indicates he's willing to leave Milwaukee, the Knicks are likely to be waiting in line, according to Athlon Sports. New York already possesses the pieces to facilitate a blockbuster trade, and working the salary cap wouldn't be prohibitively complicated.

Two likely trade packages are making the rounds in NBA circles:

A Karl-Anthony Towns-focused deal, constructed based on a star-for-star exchange.

An OG Anunoby-headed package complemented by young pieces and draft assets to make the deal sweeter.

Either situation provides the Bucks flexibility while placing the Knicks in championship contention immediately.

Giannis Speaks New York, But Doesn't Close Milwaukee Door

Antetokounmpo recently discussed New York while chatting with online personality IShowSpeed. Though he didn't directly say he wishes to leave Milwaukee, he attested that individuals in his orbit have mentioned The Big Apple.

The 30-year-old player admitted that many people tried to convince him to play at The Garden. And when asked whether he plans to stay in Milwaukee, his response was lukewarm:

"Probably, we'll see."

giannis to the knicks pic.twitter.com/h5FaQgCAgP — melo (@ybnevertweet) July 10, 2025

That noncommittal tone is all Knicks fans and front offices around the league need to hear. It's not confirmation, but it's far from denial, enough to kick-start mock trades and fan dreams across New York.

Knicks' Roster Is Ready, But Giannis Would Make Them Unstoppable

New York is already constructed to go deep into the postseason. But with Giannis, they become a top-tier NBA club. The two-time MVP adds top-tier athleticism, strong defense, and a championship resume.

While the Knicks could have a chance to get Giannis, they shouldn't completely sleep on it. The Spurs might be waiting in the corner to go all-in for him.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com