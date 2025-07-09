Sports

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach: Shakur Stevenson Predicts 'The Reaper' Will Win August 16 Rematch

Shakur's unorthodox prediction surprised many boxing fans.

Undefeated WBC lightweight titleholder Shakur Stevenson has come out wholeheartedly in support of Lamont Roach Jr. in anticipation of Roach's August 16 rematch against Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

While the consensus among experts calls for a commanding comeback by Davis, Stevenson firmly believes that "The Reaper" is the man to beat.

Sparring History Influences Shakur's Surprising Choice

In a March 29 interview with K.O. Artist Sports, Stevenson stood firm.

"I like Lamont in the rematch. I sparred with Lamont. I knew that he was a good fighter," said Stevenson. "He helped me get ready for the Oscar Valdez fight, and I knew his style with Tank's style, what he was going to be able to bring to the table. I knew it."

Stevenson's faith in Roach is based on their experience inside the ring. Roach trained Stevenson for his fight against Oscar Valdez, and the WBC champion emerged impressed with Roach's ring IQ, ability, and poise under pressure, according to Sports Illustrated.

Though the last Gervonta Davis vs. Roach fight concluded in a majority draw on March 1, most in the boxing community attributed Tank's showing to an off night and thought that the "true Tank" would appear for the rematch and dominate Roach. Still, Stevenson's conviction holds true. He sees something that others cannot.

Stevenson Sticks to His Prediction on Ariel Helwani Show

On July 8, Stevenson reiterated his belief on "The Ariel Helwani Show," even as skepticism from fans and analysts grew louder.

Stevenson praised Roach's underrated skills as a fighter and added that he doesn't get enough credit for it. He also commended Roach's defense and urged people to pay close attention to his abilities.

Stevenson also said that although he doesn't foresee a knockout, he believes Roach will win it on the scorecards.

Stakes Are Personal for Stevenson

This forecast isn't analysis-only. For Stevenson, it's intimate. With his sights on unification, Stevenson will likely be facing the victor of this much-hyped rematch. Whatever the result will be, he knows that he should prepare better against the winner.

