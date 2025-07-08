Zoom Quest App Transforms Users Into Meta Avatars, Encouraging VR Video Calls

Zoom's latest update for the Quest platform is giving users a unique experience that transforms them into a Meta Avatar version of themselves for their next video call in the virtual reality world.

Instead of the traditional webcam or camera feed, users would now be represented by an animated avatar of themselves.

Through this, users may now host or join meetings in the VR space via Zoom's Quest app while appearing as a Meta Avatar. This new feature is available for all types of accounts or licenses.

Zoom's Quest App Transforms Users into Meta Avatars

Meta shared a blog post which highlights the latest Zoom standalone app made available to its Quest platform, offering a more immersive video calling experience for its wearable's users. In this new app, Zoom is adopting Meta Avatars that would help transform a user into an animated version of themselves to appear in meetings.

The new app is now available on the Meta Horizon Store for users to download for free, and it may be used with their existing Zoom accounts.

The latest Zoom standalone app will work with any free or paid Zoom license that would allow users to connect with others using the Meta Avatar representation in the call.

Zoom's latest Quest app is compatible with the Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, Quest 2, and Quest Pro headsets.

Take Your Next Zoom Video Call in Quest VR

Meta claims that in this new app, users would get the regular Zoom video conferencing experience that they have on desktop or mobile but rendered in virtual reality.

Users who host or join video conferences via the Quest app would appear in their Meta Avatar and see participants joining with video on Zoom's desktop, mobile, and web apps.

Zoom's Video Conferencing Features

This is not the first time that Zoom expanded the video conferencing landscape using new technologies and advancements in the field as last year, it announced an app for the Vision Pro.

Alongside the headset's release, Zoom launched its app that allows wearers of the Vision Pro headset to communicate via video calls, offering "personas" of the beholder and features like 3D object sharing to users.

Last year, the company also announced that it is developing a new kind of AI-generated experience on Zoom, following the company's addition of the "AI Companion," which is a built-in virtual assistant. This new development centers on creating a user's "AI deepfakes" to appear on Zoom video conferences, allowing users to replicate their voice and train a custom LLM based on the user's unique personality.

Despite the relevance of video conferencing platforms slightly faltering after the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still an important tool in personal, school-related, or business setups in the digital world.

Zoom has since made it known that it is joining the technological revolution with new features to offer, including its significant AI adoption for the platform, as well as immersive experiences via VR.

Originally published on Tech Times