Waymo Lets Teens Book Robotaxi Rides in Phoenix via Accounts Connected to Their Parents

Waymo is now letting teenagers in Phoenix, Arizona, book their robotaxi rides on the app. This could be done by creating a "teen account" on the Waymo platform that would need to be connected to their parents' account or parental permission.

Waymo Lets Teens Book Robotaxi Rides

Waymo launched the latest teen accounts service on their platform which allows younger passengers, including underaged teenagers, to create an account and experience the driverless rides for themselves. However, the service would only allow teenagers from 14 years old to 17 years old to create a teen account on the platform.

According to TechCrunch's report, the program is currently only available in metropolitan Phoenix, but Waymo plans to expand this experience to other cities where it is available in the future.

This is not the first time a ride-hailing platform added a teen account program to their service as Uber has launched this previously shared feature.

Teen Accounts Connected to Parents

Waymo mentioned that teen accounts would be connected to their parents or legal guardians who have existing accounts on the platform. All receipts and trip information like real-time tracking would also be shared with the adult's account.

Moreover, Waymo also claimed that it is prioritizing teen safety, with the company having a trained support team available to handle underage customers who know when to contact their parents when needed.

Ride Hailing and Robotaxis

Ride-hailing is one of the best ways to commute for users who want more privacy and comfort. Apart from this being available to adults, Uber has previously introduced the teen accounts which allow underaged teenagers to use the service and go to their desired places under parental supervision.

While services like Uber still have drivers to control the vehicle and join users in their rides, robotaxis have given customers a chance for a more private experience as no one else is inside the car. Waymo remains one of the top robotaxi services in the country, and after passing through its safety checks, it offers a driverless experience in various US cities already.

Going driverless is one of the most ideal choices for users who are wary or have had bad experiences in ride-hailing services over the years, with Waymo presenting users with a different opportunity to go from one place to another. As more robotaxi services arrive, and Waymo's latest teen account goes live, the future of transportation is becoming more flexible for users. .

Originally published on Tech Times