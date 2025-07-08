U.S. Crime & Justice

MAGA Conspiracy Theorist Slams 'Sickening' DOJ Report That Epstein Had No 'Client List': 'No One is Buying This'

"I'm physically going to throw up...because I have integrity," Alex Jones said

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones documented his emotional reaction to the Trump administration's reversal of promises to reveal sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's client list, claiming there wasn't one.

Controversial right-wing media personality Alex Jones documented his emotional reaction to the Trump administration's reversal of promises to reveal Jeffrey Epstein's client list with the release of a memo stating there was no evidence of any client list, blackmail or suspicious circumstances surrounding Epstein's death.

The DOJ findings, detailed in a memo first obtained by Axios, mark the first time Trump's administration has formally rejected the long-running conspiracy theories swirling around Epstein's death — theories once publicly supported by current FBI director Kash Patel and deputy director Dan Bongino, who have since accepted the official explanation.

In a nearly-10 minute video posted to X Monday, Jones accused the DOJ of running "cover for the CIA and Mossad," calling the memo "over the top sickening."

"This is the swamp winning," Jones said. "The question is, is Trump's DOJ using this to control the state, or are they so overwhelmed they're just tapping out?'"

Jones pointed to repeated promises from Trump and administration officials to share the contents of the Epstein files publicly, suggesting the reversal was driven by dark forces in a global conspiracy.

"You wouldn't say all of that if you were planning to cover from the beginning. So something has changed along the way," Jones said. "It all points towards this being used to blackmail the deep state."

"This is a disaster. I don't know how they got Trump and the DOJ to do this because the public is not buying it," Jones continued, visibly shaken. "No one is buying this."

"I'm physically going to throw up...because I have integrity...I just really need the Trump administration to succeed and save this country," Jones said tearfully. "For them to do something like this tears my guts out."

Jones went on to reference Musk's accusation from last month, when he tweeted that Trump wouldn't release the Epstein files because he is implicated in them. He later deleted the tweet and said he went too far. Musk has since referred to the DOJ memo as "the final straw."

"Clearly this is what Musk learned about a few months ago," Jones alleged. "Looked like he aged 10 years overnight and looked completely freaked out. And then I think the conscience had to come out and say what he said."

DOJ officials say newly released raw and enhanced video from inside the jail shows no one entering Epstein's cell block during the critical hours, supporting the medical examiner's finding of suicide. They also reported finding no "incriminating client list" and "no credible evidence" of blackmail.

Still, among hardline MAGA influencers and conspiracy theorists, the backlash has been swift.

While experts and investigators say the DOJ findings finally settle the case, the online right shows no sign of letting the Epstein conspiracies die — even under a Trump administration.

