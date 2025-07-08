Headlines

Feds Now Say Abrego Garcia Could Be Deported Before Facing Trial, Contradicting Prior Claim

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson wrote in June that Abrego Garcia "will face the full force of the American justice system, including serving time in American prison for the crimes he's committed"

By
Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The U.S. government now says it could deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia before he faces trial on human smuggling charges in Tennessee, contradicting earlier statements by Justice Department and White House officials.

During a federal court hearing in Maryland on Monday, Justice Department attorney Jonathan Guynn told U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would detain Abrego Garcia upon his release from criminal custody and move to deport him, potentially to a third country, though Guynn did not specify which one.

"There is no intention to simply leave him in limbo under ICE custody while we wait for the criminal case to unfold," Guynn said according to Associated Press. "He will be deported, as would any other illegal alien in that process."

This statement stands in contrast with earlier assurances from White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson, who in June wrote that Abrego Garcia "will face the full force of the American justice system — including serving time in American prison for the crimes he's committed." At the time, DOJ spokesperson Chad Gilmartin also told the AP that the government would prosecute Abrego Garcia before deporting him.

Abrego Garcia, a longtime Maryland resident, was deported to El Salvador in March in violation of a 2019 immigration court order that protected him from removal to that country due to a credible fear of persecution. He was returned to the U.S. in June after a Supreme Court order and is now in pretrial detention in Tennessee on human smuggling charges stemming from a 2022 traffic stop.

His attorneys argue that the Trump administration is trying to deport him before trial to avoid legal scrutiny. "That's the baseline of what we're asking for," said Abrego Garcia's attorney Andrew Rossman, referring to a request for advance notice and the chance to challenge any removal action in court.

The government described the March deportation earlier this week as a "one-off mistake" despite previously claiming it had been deliberate. Meanwhile, Abrego Garcías leagl team recently detailed the abuse he allegedly endured during a three-week detention at El Salvador's CECOT prison, including being ordered to kneel for nine hours straight and prevented from going to the bathroom.

Abrego Garcia has denied any gang affiliation, including to MS-13, and pleaded not guilty to the smuggling charges.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
El salvador, White House, Department of Justice

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Ivana's funeral

'She's Outta Here:' Joy Reid Warns Trump Denaturalizing US Citizens Could Lead to Melania's Deportation

Texas flood
Flooded Texas County Opposed Siren Alert System That Could Have Warned Residents Because of the Cost
Musk Pence America Party_07072025_1
Conservatives Bash Musk's 'Awful Choice' After Rumors of Mike Pence Leading New 'America Party' Spread: 'Not a Good Start'
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts, and Abortion After Declaring 'America Party' Formed
Kristi Noem governor's portrait
'Tone Deaf' Kristi Noem Berated for Sharing Governor's Portrait Options As Texas Flood Rescue Efforts Continue
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know