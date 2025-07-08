NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal Buyout Might Lead to Warriors' Acquisition

Golden State Warriors are keenly looking at all possibilities to overhaul their roster. Damian Lillard, who was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, is reportedly in the interest of the Dubs.

There is yet another interesting name brewing in the discussion: Bradley Beal, the 32-year-old shooting guard from the Phoenix Suns.

Bradley Beal Buyout Could Happen Anytime

According to The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Suns could push for Beal's buyout because the two parties are "more optimistic" that this would happen.

Beal is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason if that happens, the Golden State could immediately grab him in a two-way deal.

The Suns also made efforts to trade Beal by the February 6, 2025, deadline, but with more than $110 million remaining on his contract and his unique no-trade clause, the front office had little bargaining power.

With the buyout all but certain, Beal would become a free agent, presumably at a bargain price. That situation presents a golden opportunity for cap-strapped playoff-contending teams to scoop up a high-ceilinged veteran.

Beal Wants to Play On These Teams

Bradley Beal is said to have his eye on four title-contending clubs: the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the LA Clippers. These teams might not have the deep pockets for a multi-year blockbuster deal, but they provide what Beal may be seeking, a real chance at another deep playoff appearance.

Fred Katz highlighted that most NBA franchises lack the cap space to give Beal a big-money contract. But for a player in the tail end of his prime, fit and opportunity might trump money.

Beal Still a Threat from the Perimeter

Even though Beal's statistics have fallen short of his 2020–21 season, in which he paced the league with 31.3 points per game playing for the Washington Wizards, he is still a threatening offensive presence.

During last season with the Suns, he appeared in 53 games (38 starts) and averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.7% shooting from the field and 38.6% on three-pointers.

Throughout the years, Beal's efficiency declined due to injury-related issues, according to NBC Sports.

Why Beal Would Be the Offseason Steal for the Warriors

If Golden State acquires Bradley Beal via a buyout contract, they'd be adding a proven All-Star scorer without depleting their roster or future. His veteran experience, shooting percentage, and ability to score off the ball make him a natural complement to Steph Curry.

In a talent-packed Western Conference, the Warriors recognize they require firepower to keep pace. Getting Beal as a low-cost, high-reward addition might be the smart move that creates next season's playoff equation.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com