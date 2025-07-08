NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Simmons Sparks 3-Team Tug-of-War With Steelers, Eagles, Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked fans by trading All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a daring offseason maneuver. But Mike Tomlin isn't wasting any time looking for his replacement, and one major name has already emerged: veteran safety Justin Simmons.

The catch? He's not the only coach pursuing the four-time All-Pro.

Justin Simmons Under the Radar of Three Teams

According to NFL Rumors, Simmons is garnering significant interest from the Steelers, Eagles, and Panthers. The 30-year-old safety is one of the NFL's most consistent playmakers, with 32 career interceptions and seven pass deflections alone last season. He's a proven, resilient performer who immediately strengthens any secondary he'll join.

Eagles Could Derail Steelers' Plans

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni considers Simmons a perfect match, particularly after trading away C.J. Gardner-Johnson. With Vic Fangio now leading the Eagles' defense, the same system that made Simmons a household name in Denver, the fit would feel natural. Tack on the fact that Simmons has expressed lifelong admiration for the Eagles, and this deal becomes ever more likely.

According to EssentiallySports, Pittsburgh may have been hoping for a clean shot at Simmons, but the late entry by Philly may ignite a full-fledged bidding war. If it comes down to familiarity with schemes and next-step title aspirations, the Steelers may be outgunned.

Don't Count Out the Panthers

While everyone's waiting for the Eagles-Steelers stalemate, the Carolina Panthers have the best angle. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero also operates a Fangio-type defense, and he knows precisely how to tap into Simmons' strengths.

The Panthers already signed emerging safety Tre'von Moehrig, but combining him with Justin Simmons would accelerate the team's rebuild.

Carolina presents Simmons with something that no one else can provide: leadership status on a young, hungry defense. He wouldn't be part of the puzzle; he'd be the puzzle. And that mentorship role, mixed in with experience in Evero's scheme, provides the Panthers a legitimate chance to sign him.

Why Simmons Still Has Gas in the Tank

Simmons refuses to slow down. He saw nearly every snap in Atlanta in 2024, registering two interceptions and always solid tackling. It's more than statistics; he provides experience and discipline—two qualities young franchises like Carolina covet desperately.

For Pittsburgh, Simmons would provide instant stability after Fitzpatrick's departure. For Philly, he could fit right into a Super Bowl-bound defense. But in Carolina, he might usher in a new lineup.

While the Simmons sweepstakes rage on, the Panthers may be playing the wisest game of all: the patient building of a culture and waiting for the correct vet to package it together. For Simmons, there is no choice: Be a cog in a machine in Philly or Pittsburgh or be a foundation in Carolina.

