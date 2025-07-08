Tech

Microsoft Edge Just Got Way Faster with Under 300ms Load Times

Microsoft's browser is getting better and more responsive.

By

Microsoft has reached a major milestone for Edge browser performance by greatly improving how quickly it initializes rendering content. The software maker has shared that Edge now hits a First Contentful Paint (FCP) of less than 300 milliseconds, enabling text, images, and UI components to load nearly instantaneously when opening a webpage.

This results in users enjoying a quicker, more responsive browse, one that challenges Google Chrome, which has been the most dominant for so long.

What Is First Contentful Paint?

Microsoft Edge Just Got Way Faster with Under 300ms Load Microsoft Edge Just Got Way Faster with Under 300ms Load

First Contentful Paint is a performance measure that Google introduced in 2017. It quantifies how fast the initial content comes into view once a webpage begins to load.

Studies indicate that latency over 300-400 milliseconds will compromise the user's satisfaction. Microsoft's achievement of this 300ms threshold positions Edge well to provide an intuitive user experience.

But while a speedy FCP increases perceived speed, it doesn't necessarily mean the entire page loads instantly. It's all about the initial impression that matters most for responsiveness.

Speed Gains Driven by WebUI 2.0 Architecture Upgrades

Microsoft's continued transition to the WebUI 2.0 architecture is where Edge's speed gains originate. By streamlining the way the browser processes code, Microsoft has dramatically reduced initialization time by minimizing JavaScript usage and shrinking bundle sizes, according to the company's latest blog post.

Last February, Microsoft announced that activities such as downloading a file, accessing history, and opening a private browsing tab became up to 40% quicker, The Verge wrote. Since then, they've brought comparable enhancements to 13 additional features, which include:

  • Instant navigation of settings
  • Near-zero-delay split-screen browsing
  • Improved Read Aloud capabilities with more seamless playback

Microsoft Keeps Its Sights on Market Share as Browser Battles Intensify

Despite its advancements, Microsoft Edge still holds under 5% of global browser market share, while Google Chrome dominates with 68%. But with consistent updates and performance improvements, the tech giant hopes to win over users who value speed and simplicity.

The timing is important because potential new entrants such as OpenAI are likely to enter the browser market soon with their own web interfaces and AI-based search tools. Microsoft's ambitious move to innovate Edge has the potential to differentiate it in a crowded list of browsers. Somehow, it has become the app's difference maker.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Microsoft
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Ivana's funeral

'She's Outta Here:' Joy Reid Warns Trump Denaturalizing US Citizens Could Lead to Melania's Deportation

Texas flood
Flooded Texas County Opposed Siren Alert System That Could Have Warned Residents Because of the Cost
Musk Pence America Party_07072025_1
Conservatives Bash Musk's 'Awful Choice' After Rumors of Mike Pence Leading New 'America Party' Spread: 'Not a Good Start'
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts, and Abortion After Declaring 'America Party' Formed
Kristi Noem governor's portrait
'Tone Deaf' Kristi Noem Berated for Sharing Governor's Portrait Options As Texas Flood Rescue Efforts Continue
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know