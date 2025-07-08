Texas Flooding: Texas NBA, MLB, NFL Teams Pitch in Over $6 Million to Help Victims

The recent Central Texas flood has resulted in more than 100 deaths and scores being missing, especially in Kerr County. Following the unfortunate disaster, professional sports leagues such as the NBA, MLB, and NFL have joined hands to give millions of dollars to relief efforts.

NFL Teams and League Initiate Relief With $1.5 Million

The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the NFL Foundation led the charge in helping the flood victims. Each of them donated $500,000, for a total of $1.5 million collectively. The donations are both for immediate emergency use as well as for ongoing recovery efforts for victims' and families' long-term recovery.

NBA and Texas Teams Contribute More Than $2 Million

The NBA followed suit on Monday, partnering with its Texas franchises, the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs, plus the NBA Players Association. In total, they committed over $2 million to affected communities.

Outside the basketball court, the NBA showed that basketball communities can unite in the face of tragedy. All of the money will support emergency relief, family assistance, and reconstruction in the most devastated areas.

MLB's Astros and Rangers Give $1 Million Each

Major League Baseball teams also acted. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros both made $1 million contributions to help with flood relief. Those donations give the total from professional sports organizations so far as more than $6 million.

Flash Floods Spark Historic Tragedy

According to CBS Sports, the disaster took place on the July 4th holiday weekend when flash floods swept through the Texas Hill Country. The Guadalupe River quickly rose—26 feet in 45 minutes, following up to 11 inches of rain across the area.

Kerr County was worst affected, and it reported 75 fatalities, including 27 children. Eleven young campers at Camp Mystic are still missing. Sheriff Larry Leitha verified that approximately 750 children had been at the camp when the flooding occurred.

Travis County, where Austin is located, reported seven more fatalities. Burnet, Williamson, and Tom Green counties also registered several casualties and missing persons.

Meanwhile, The Dallas Morning News reported that restaurants in Dallas-Forth Worth are donating their profits to victim relief funds.

For instance, Hopdoddy will donate 100% of its July 9 proceeds to Texas Search and Rescue. Partenope pledged to give 100% of its sales on July 10 to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com