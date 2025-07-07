Business

Meta Hires Apple's Foundational Models Head For Superintelligence Labs

Mark Zuckerberg has done it again.

By
Mark Zuckerberg Meta AI Smart Glasses

Meta has successfully hired a new employee, but this time, they poached said employee from Apple. Specifically, Meta was able to hire Ruoming Pang, the head of Apple's foundational models group head, according to the latest reports.

This newest hire will bolster Mark Zuckerberg's Superintelligence Labs once again, following their infamous "poaching" spree across the top companies involved in artificial intelligence.

Meta has been working double time to build its new Superintelligence Labs using aggressive poaching tactics which involved offering significant signing bonuses and extravagant compensation packages to rival company staffers.

Meta Hires Apple's Foundational Models Head

Bloomberg reported that a new executive was successfully hired by Meta in its quest to build its super AI team, but this time, it is from Apple. Specifically, it is the head of its foundational models, Ruoming Pang. The latest report revealed that Pang is now moving from Cupertino to Menlo Park, still in California's renowned Silicon Valley, and will join the new AI team under Meta.

Pang joined Apple in 2021, coming from his stint over at Google where he worked as the leader of a hundred-staff team that developed Apple Intelligence and worked on its features like Image Playground, Genmoji, and more.

According to 9to5Mac, Pang's departure from Apple deals a massive blow to the Cupertino-based tech giant as the group he is leading is tasked to work on Siri's next-generation AI upgrade that has since been delayed.

New Hire for Superintelligence Labs

The Bloomberg report claimed that Pang was offered a multi-million-dollar annual package by Meta. Under Scale's Alexandr Wang's leadership, the Superintelligence Labs will develop the next step on Meta AI's development towards what it calls "superintelligence."

Moreover, it was reported that Pang's departure may trigger a chain of events that may lead to Apple's foundational models staff leaving the company in favor of Meta or other big AI names.

Meta's Poaching Spree for AI

It was previously unknown to the public that Meta is building a new division for its AI developments within the company until OpenAI CEO Sam Altman unveiled that Mark Zuckerberg is on a poaching spree in the "Uncapped" podcast.

However, Altman was sure that Meta could not turn OpenAI employees to the other side despite the lavish offers that included as much as $100 million signing bonus for one of its staff members.

That being said, the reality was far from that as Meta was successful in its quest to build the Superintelligence Labs, which the company officially revealed by the end of June, featuring its fresh hires from the industry. Zuckerberg and Meta's work paid off as they were able to onboard several key OpenAI employees, including a foundational contributor to the O1 reasoning model, Trapit Bansal.

It did not end there as Meta went on to hire more OpenAI employees which prompted a significant action from its rival, going as far as to recalibrate their compensation to employees to stop more poaching.

It was likewise revealed that Meta also hired several key employees from Anthropic and Google, two of the most renowned companies developing AI at present.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Mark zuckerberg
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Ivana's funeral

'She's Outta Here:' Joy Reid Warns Trump Denaturalizing US Citizens Could Lead to Melania's Deportation

Texas flood
Flooded Texas County Opposed Siren Alert System That Could Have Warned Residents Because of the Cost
Musk Pence America Party_07072025_1
Conservatives Bash Musk's 'Awful Choice' After Rumors of Mike Pence Leading New 'America Party' Spread: 'Not a Good Start'
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts, and Abortion After Declaring 'America Party' Formed
Kristi Noem governor's portrait
'Tone Deaf' Kristi Noem Berated for Sharing Governor's Portrait Options As Texas Flood Rescue Efforts Continue
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know