Epic Games, Samsung Settle App Store Lawsuit After 'Auto Blocker' Mode Fiasco

Epic Games and Samsung have settled the app store lawsuit that the American games developer filed against the South Korean tech giant after agreeing to start the discussions on how to mend the issue.

The case started last year when Epic Games filed an antitrust lawsuit against Samsung after it launched the Auto Blocker mode in its smartphones, which blocked the Epic Games Store.

This auto blocker also prevented users from installing Epic Games mobile apps like "Fortnite," "Rocket League Sideswipe," and more from the platform, triggering the separate court battle between the two.

Epic Games, Samsung Settle App Store Lawsuit

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has shared a new post on X which states that they are now dropping the lawsuit against Samsung almost a year after they filed an antitrust case. Sweeney revealed that both Epic Games and Samsung have had discussions regarding the court case, and after these talks, both have agreed to settle on an agreement.

However, Sweeney did not reveal the details behind this settlement that led to Epic dismissing its lawsuit against Samsung, only saying that "Samsung will address Epic's concerns."

According to ArsTechnica, both Epic Games and Samsung refuse to comment regarding the settlement, particularly on what both companies agreed upon which led to dropping said lawsuit.

Samsung's Auto Blocker Mode vs. Epic

Epic Games' main problem against Samsung last year was its Auto Blocker mode, which was enabled by default on Samsung's Android smartphones, blocking third parties from being installed on the devices.

Epic Games Store previously launched on Android devices as a sideloaded app to install titles like "Fortnite" as the game remained unavailable in the Play Store.

However, this feature prevented the Epic Games Store from being installed, also blocking its apps in the process, leading Epic to file an antitrust case against Samsung.

Epic Games vs. Big Tech

Epic Games has been vocal against Big Tech companies and their restrictive ways in allowing developers like them to bypass exclusive payment systems that hold a 70-30 commission split between the developer and the platform.

It all started with Apple when the company kicked out "Fortnite" and blocked their developer account in the App Store, starting the antitrust battles.

In 2023, Epic Games followed up with a case against Google on Android platforms, specifically as the Big Tech giant fought against an earlier ruling that mandated changes to the Play Store. Google asked for a stay on Play Store changes and wished to revisit the monopoly case, with the company still working on ways to avoid the penalties and prevent any changes to its app marketplace.

However, the fight did not stop there as Epic Games also found that Samsung had a similar feature that blocks third-party app stores on their Android devices, and in 2024, it launched an antitrust lawsuit against South Korea's Big Tech. This particular lawsuit is short-lived, especially as both Epic Games and Samsung are now discussing the next steps towards their resolving the issue.

Originally published on Tech Times

Epic Games
