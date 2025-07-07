World Europe

Paris Lifts Century-Long Swimming Ban — Then Reinstates Ban 1 Day Later Due to Pollution

City officials have been monitoring the river's E. coli and enterococci levels

A swimmer dives in the water at the Grenelle safe bathing site on the Seine river on its opening day, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 5, 2025.

The capital of France lifted its century-long swimming ban over the weekend, allowing Parisians to take a dip in the Seine river, only for the ban to be reinstated a day later over pollution concerns.

After dozens of people swam in Paris' Seine river on Saturday, the city was forced to close several designated swimming spots after rain sparked health concerns, Le Monde reported.

Three sites were closed Sunday as a result while city officials reevaluated the water for pathogens, such as E. coli and enterococci, that may have been washed into the river by rainwater runoff.

Swimming had been banned in the river since 1923 due to health concerns. However, the river has undergone extensive cleanup efforts in recent years, particularly in preparation for the 2024 Olympics, where open-water swimmers and triathletes were able to complete their events in the river.

But although those Olympians were able to compete in the Seine, six events that had been planned to be held in the river were cancelled after rainfall once again raised concerns.

Paris city official Pierre Rabadan said that the swimming spots will likely close after every rainfall to allow for health officials to reassess the areas, as reported by France 24.

Originally published on Latin Times

