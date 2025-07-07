Israeli Defense Minister Unveils Plan For 'Humanitarian City' In Gaza Where Palestinians Won't Be Allowed To Leave

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday he has instructed the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to kick off a plan to establish a so-called "humanitarian city" in southern Gaza where people will be screened to allowed entry and won't be able to leave.

Times of Israel reported Emanuel Fabian detailed that the idea is to initially bring some 600,000 Palestinians and ensure no Hamas operatives enter the area. Katz added that the idea is for the entire Gaza population to be eventually brought to the area, which will be guarded from a distance by the IDF.

Defense Minister Israel Katz tells reporters in a briefing today that he instructed the IDF and the ministry to bring forward a plan to establish a new "humanitarian city" in the southern Gaza Strip, on the ruins of Rafah.



The idea of the humanitarian area, according to Katz, is… — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 7, 2025

The plan also involves international bodies working to manage the area and the setting up of additional aid distribution sites. According to Fabian, Katz again encouraged Palestinians to "voluntarily emigrate" from Gaza.

The plan was unveiled as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flies to the U.S. to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House. Axios reported that Trump is set to push for a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, but it is not known what his stance on the "humanitarian city" is.

The deal currently being discussed includes a 60-day truce in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 deceased ones. Negotiators from Israel and Hamas are currently in Qatar holding proximity talks to close the remaining gaps. Netanyahu said before the Israeli delegation departed that the conditions demanded by Hamas were unacceptable, but he would send negotiators nonetheless. He added that his meeting with Trump could help seal a deal.

The main sticking point are guarantees demanded by Hamas that Israel will end the war after the ceasefire ends. The outlet noted that the U.S. side wants to reach understandings about who will govern Gaza without Hamas and security guarantees to prevent the group's return to the enclave. "We want to get an agreement on what comes next. At least a framework on the day after," a U.S. official told the outlet.

Originally published on Latin Times