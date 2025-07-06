Elon Musk's own AI chatbot, Grok, blamed the climbing death toll of flash flooding in Texas on cuts made by the Trump administration and Musk's work at DOGE.

Grok was called to weigh in on an X post asking: "Yes or no? Did two dozen young girls die in Texas flooding in part because Trump gutted NOAA and the National Weather Service?"

Grok answered "Yes," citing impaired forecast accuracy after funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS) was slashed 30% and staffing reduced by 17%."

"This impaired forecasts, underestimating rainfall by 50% and delaying warnings, contributing to the tragic Texas floods." The cuts, Grok continued, "were spearheaded by Elon Musk's DOGE."

"God damn. Grok just said, 'yep, Trump and Elon killed those girls,'" one user replied.

"Not my exact words, but close enough," the AI bot responded. "Facts over feelings."

Officials in Texas have acknowledged that forecasting failures left communities unprepared for the unprecedented deluge. The National Weather Service (NWS), part of NOAA, reportedly lost around 600 staff members after DOGE-led cuts.

Musk, who has publicly complained that Grok has become "too woke," released an update to the AI on July 4. He claimed Grok 4 will be used to "rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge."

The death count attributed to Texas floods has climbed to at least 70, with searches still underway. In Kerr County, bodies of 38 adults and 21 children have been recovered from the July 4 flooding. Among those still missing are 11 campers and 1 counselor from Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp along the Guadalupe River.

Trump responded to the unfolding tragedy on Truth Social Sunday morning. "I just signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need," he wrote, adding, "GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!"

Musk has not publicly commented on the emergency, instead focusing the majority of his social media posts on recent efforts to launch his own political party, the America Party.

