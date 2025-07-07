NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers Will Close T.J. Watt Deal, Says NFL Insiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers are pushing to lock in their defensive player, T.J. Watt, with a blockbuster contract extension that could once again make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

While rumors say that Watt could go to other teams, NFL insiders believe the deal could be finalized before training camp or early in the season.

Steelers Willing to Pay, But Guarantees Still in Discussion

Though the overall cash is not a significant obstacle, the structure and guarantees of the transaction are still in discussion. As per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, the Steelers are determined to sign Watt for life and will likely make him a package worth more than $40 million annually—above the $160 million contract the Browns signed with Myles Garrett.

For Pelissero, this is going to be "big money" for the Steelers. He expects to see a reset in the edge market this time.

Now, Watt is completing the final year of his 2021 extension, worth $28 million a year. He was then the top-paid defender. Edge rushers since have set the bar higher with Danielle Hunter ($35.6M), Maxx Crosby ($35.5M), and Garrett ($40M).

Watt's Leverage Is Strong as Steelers Look to Compete

T.J. Watt still ranks as one of the NFL's top pass rushers. Trading him would not be wise for a franchise like Pittsburgh, which has committed substantial resources to its existing roster. And since Watt is not getting any younger, the value received in a trade probably wouldn't be equal to his contribution on the field.

Pelissero said that Watt won't get traded anywhere.

"Do I anticipate that T.J. Watt gets traded? No. Never say never."

Insiders such as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler are sure that the Steelers are completely invested in extending him instead of considering trade proposals.

"They want T.J. Watt here," a team source told Fowler on July 5.

Timing Could Mirror Watt's Last Deal

Watt's last extension wasn't completed until Sept. 9, 2021, mere days before the regular season opened. He answered with a tie for the franchise record for most Defensive Player of the Year awards. This time, with the Steelers opening training camp on July 23, there remains a comfortable time frame to complete the deal, SB Nation writes.

With Mike Tomlin's track record of bringing in veterans slowly, losing a few initial reps probably won't affect Watt's readiness.

If Watt signs a deal worth more than $40 million a year, it will influence other top pass rushers in line for extensions, such as the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson and the Cowboys' Micah Parsons.

With league sources optimistic about the deal, it's no longer a question of "if" but "when" T.J. Watt is again the NFL's highest-paid edge rusher.

