Bobby Jenks, Former White Sox Closer, Dies at 44 Due to Stomach Cancer

Former Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks passed away on Friday, July 4, following his battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He was only 44 years old.

Bobby Jenks' Battle with Cancer

Jenks disclosed his stage 4 adenocarcinoma, stomach cancer diagnosis, in an open interview in February 2025. From a hospital bed in Portugal, where he had just moved with his family, Jenks indicated the cancer had grown to his bones and stomach lining before it was diagnosed, TMZ Sports reported.

The 2005 World Series champion had been having continuous health problems and a steady energy loss after moving abroad. Intensive medical examinations confirmed the devastating news.

The tragedy struck just a few months following another tragedy for his family — losing their house and possessions in the Palisades fires in the United States.

Dominant Force in Baseball

Famed for having a menacing presence on the mound and possessing a scorching fastball that reached over 100 mph, Bobby Jenks was among the most feared baseball closers of the mid-2000s.

Jenks pitched seven seasons in Major League Baseball, with the vast majority of his tenure occurring with the Chicago White Sox. He was named an All-Star twice and a significant contributor to the White Sox bullpen during their historic 2005 World Series championship run, the team's first championship in 88 years.

Jenks ended his MLB career with 173 saves, a 3.53 ERA, and memories galore cemented in the psyche of Chicagoans.

From MLB Star to Coach and Mentor

After his playing career, Jenks went into managing and coaching. He worked as the manager for the Grand Junction Rockies, a minor league team affiliated with the Colorado Rockies, where he guided up-and-coming talent and imparted his passion for the sport.

Jenks was infamous for his combative playing style on the field and his friendly, encouraging temperament off of it, a contradiction that endeared him to teammates and earned their respect around the league.

Despite many setbacks, including his diagnosis of cancer and losing almost all of his possessions in a fire, Jenks remained strong and determined. He leaves behind his wife, Eleni, and six children.

Meanwhile, a new report from NESN said that ESPN got criticized for its post about Jenks. The post in question read:

"Bobby Jenks, a two-time All-Star pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, who was on the roster when the franchise won the 2005 World Series, died on Friday in Sintra, Portugal, the team announced."

ESPN should be ashamed and embarrassed for writing something like this! "Was on the roster"? He was THE CLOSER on a championship winning team. Do some research before you release something. Have some respect! RIP Bobby Jenks condolences to his family and teammates https://t.co/fiaBJXK4Yi — Doug Mientkiewicz (@DMEASrecruiting) July 6, 2025

